Shedeur Sanders Makes Final Case For Titans
The Tennessee Titans are making their final moves to determine who they will select to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
One of those moves was attending the Pro Day at Colorado, where quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw in front of a number of scouts.
Sanders spoke to reporters after and built his case as to why he should be chosen by the Titans.
"I feel like I'm the No.1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But at the end of the day, I am not stuck on that, because it's about the situation. So, whatever situation and whatever franchise believes in me, and gives me the opportunity, I'll be excited to go. Wherever that falls, it doesn't really matter to me.
"Whoever drafts me, whatever pick, it truly doesn't matter to me. I know who I am, and I know what I bring to the table. Whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me."
Sanders had a pre-draft visit with the Titans prior to the Pro Day, and he liked what he was able to learn from the organization.
"I feel on the visit, everything was pretty good," Sanders said. "Everything was fun, everything was good. They got to know me, and I got to know them well. I am comfortable in any situation."
Sanders believes if he goes to the Titans, he will do what he can to turn the team around.
"I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go – it don't matter where I go," he said. "I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So, wherever I go, it will definitely be improvement than what it was before I got there."
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.
