All Titans

Shedeur Sanders Makes Final Case For Titans

The Tennessee Titans are in position to take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick.

Jeremy Brener

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders runs drills at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans are making their final moves to determine who they will select to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

One of those moves was attending the Pro Day at Colorado, where quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw in front of a number of scouts.

Sanders spoke to reporters after and built his case as to why he should be chosen by the Titans.

"I feel like I'm the No.1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "But at the end of the day, I am not stuck on that, because it's about the situation. So, whatever situation and whatever franchise believes in me, and gives me the opportunity, I'll be excited to go. Wherever that falls, it doesn't really matter to me.

"Whoever drafts me, whatever pick, it truly doesn't matter to me. I know who I am, and I know what I bring to the table. Whoever sees the value in that will be very lucky to get me."

Sanders had a pre-draft visit with the Titans prior to the Pro Day, and he liked what he was able to learn from the organization.

"I feel on the visit, everything was pretty good," Sanders said. "Everything was fun, everything was good. They got to know me, and I got to know them well. I am comfortable in any situation."

Sanders believes if he goes to the Titans, he will do what he can to turn the team around.

"I could bring cameras and eyes anywhere I go – it don't matter where I go," he said. "I know the influence I have on society and on culture. So, wherever I go, it will definitely be improvement than what it was before I got there."

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News