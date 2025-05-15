Titans WR Projected For Breakout Rookie Year
The Tennessee Titans offense will have a transformative year in 2025 with Cam Ward getting plenty of action under center.
The team will also have several new receivers in action, including fourth-round rookie Elic Ayomanor from Stanford.
Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski named Ayomanor as one of six rookie receivers who will outplay their draft value this season.
"The Tennessee Titans already understand what they have in this year's 136th overall pick, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor," Sobleski wrote.
"Head coach Brian Callahan stated the 6'2", 206-pound target will slot into the role of X-receiver, although the Titans have an interesting combination of veterans and rookie talent to comprise this year's wide receiver room."
"Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett are well-established and will be among the leaders in the group. Treylon Burks gets another chance to prove he was worth the first-round pick Tennessee used to select him in 2022."
"Burks is Ayomanor's primary competition to enter the lineup, because the two targets are both big-bodied options who provide something different compared to Ridley and Lockett."
"... Even with Chimere Dike being drafted before Ayomanor and Xavier Restrepo joining the team as an undrafted free agent to continue his working relationship with quarterback Cam Ward, the Stanford product has a relatively clear pathway toward a defined and productive role."
Ayomanor could have a good chance to crack the starting lineup for the Titans this season, especially if he and Ward can develop solid chemistry in the offseason.
It won't be easy for Ayomanor to burst onto the scene as a rookie, but the Titans will give him plenty of opportunity to prove himself as a long-term piece of Tennessee's offense and Ward's potential top target moving forward.
