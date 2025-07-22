Will Levis News Finalizes Titans QB Plans
The Tennessee Titans are having to make a detour with Will Levis undergoing shoulder surgery that will knock him out for the rest of the season.
With Levis out for the entire year, No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward shouldn't have any competition for the starting quarterback job in his rookie season.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra looks at how this changes things for the Titans.
"With the only other QB on the roster in a position to push Ward for the starting job now out for the season, talk of competition will fall on deaf ears — if any were even listening before," Patra wrote.
"Prior to Levis' injury announcement, Callahan had avoided naming Ward the starter. We'll see if that tune changes as training camp opens this week.
"The only other quarterbacks on the roster are veterans Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. Allen has started 10 career games — only one coming since 2021. Boyle, on his seventh team in seven seasons, is 0-5 in his career as a starter. Neither is a realistic threat to unseat Ward, barring injury."
"The Titans could consider adding a veteran camp arm to the mix simply to spread the reps."
Based on what has been said by the Titans coaching staff, they want Ward to "earn" the starting job rather than it being given to him.
It was the expectation that he would earn that job during training camp, but now it feels like he's been given the job by default.
Whether or not the Titans sign someone else, it's clearer than ever that Ward is the starting quarterback. The Titans just need to ensure that it doesn't eliminate that "earn your keep" mentality he has had all throughout the offseason.
Ward and the Titans will begin practicing this week to prepare for the preseason opener on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!