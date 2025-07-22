Insider Names Titans' Biggest Strength
The Tennessee Titans are going into the season with a lot of question marks surrounding the team.
However, one position group looks like it could challenge some of the best in the upcoming season.
ESPN insider Mike Clay listed the Titans' defensive line as the team's biggest strength.
"Jeffery Simmons is one of the league's best, and his 26.5 sacks over the past four seasons ranks sixth among interior linemen," Clay wrote.
"It appears Tennessee found a gem on Day 2 of last year's draft, as T'Vondre Sweat was terrific as a rookie, posting PFF's 13th-highest grade among 89 qualified DTs. Veteran Sebastian Joseph-Day is returning and will help fill out the terrific trio."
The Titans are going into training camp knowing Simmons, Sweat and Joseph-Day will be the starters. The backup jobs are still up for grabs, but players like James Lynch and Keondre Coburn should be the leading candidates for those spots.
Simmons is arguably the best player on the team as he has turned into a leader for the defense. The seventh-year pro out of Mississippi State is the longest-tenured member of the team after Harold Landry III was cut earlier in the offseason.
Simmons is hoping to cover for Landry's production by losing 20 pounds during the offseason. He hopes this will make him more agile as he pressures the quarterback from the interior of the defensive line.
Sweat is a second-year pro who had a strong rookie season, but also has a ton of room for growth. The Titans are counting on Sweat to be better in 2025 and his improvement could make a massive difference for the team.
Joseph-Day is another veteran the Titans are counting on, so if he performs well, the team should be in better shape.
