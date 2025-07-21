Titans Sign Final Rookie Before Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans have signed edge rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo to his four-year rookie contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Oladejo, the No. 52 overall pick out of UCLA, will make just over $8.4 million throughout his rookie deal, including a signing bonus of just over $2.7 million. The first three years of his contract are also fully guaranteed.
The Sacramento, Calif., native is the latest in a wave of second-round picks to sign just before training camp. Until last week, 30 of 32 second-round picks remained unsigned as they sought more guarantees on their rookie deals, or fully-guaranteed deals in some cases. With Oladejo getting his first three years fully guaranteed, it seems like he did pretty well for himself.
Oladejo, 21, only started playing edge rusher last year, moving over from middle linebacker. He posted a respectable 4.5 sacks for UCLA last year, but what really made him shoot up draft boards is his impressive 6-foot-3, 259-pound frame, and aggressive play style. He hopes those traits can help him make an impact right away in Tennessee.
"Right now, I'm just focusing on continuing to be a better pass rusher," Oladejo said in May, per the Titans' website. "(Setting) the edge, playing football, and (I want to) help the team win. I have learned a lot of the basics of playing edge, but there's a lot to improve on. I feel good, but I'm not satisfied."
The Titans had just 32 sacks last season, tied for the third fewest in the league, so they hope that Oladejo is ready to contribute quickly.
