5 Questions on Titans New DB Quandre Diggs
The Tennessee Titans are adding more reinforcements to their secondary, signing Quandre Diggs to a one-year deal.
To learn more about Diggs, we spoke with Seattle Seahawks on SI deputy editor Connor Benintendi.
1. Why did the Seahawks cut Diggs earlier this offseason?
Both Diggs and Jamal Adams were cap casualties, as each was on fairly hefty contracts given the decline of the safety market. Diggs’s release cleared $11 million in cap space (set to count $21.3 million total against the cap in 2024) for new head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider to work with, and almost all of that has been spent since. The team prioritized giving new contracts to defensive lineman Leonard Williams, tight end Noah Fant and, more recently, safety Julian Love — a far younger player than Diggs in particular.
2. What is Diggs’ biggest strength?
In his prime Seattle years, Diggs was among the better coverage safeties in the NFL. He’s a true free safety, able to cover ground quickly in single-high coverage. Diggs is a great athlete who probably was never exceptional in any one area but did everything well, and that’s how he finished with at least three interceptions in four straight seasons from 2019–22.
3. What is Diggs’ biggest weakness?
As alluded to above, Diggs never really had a glaring weakness. At his current age, his tackling has certainly declined, and he wasn’t as reliable a last line of defense as he once was. Diggs was tied for the NFL lead in missed tackles at the safety position in 2023 with 20, per Pro Football Focus.
4. What is one thing people should know about Diggs that cannot be found in a box score?
Diggs’s personality, energy and locker-room presence have always been among his best traits. He was a joy to watch play football and, by all accounts, was an exceptional teammate. Regardless of his play, he will boost the locker room in Tennessee.
5. Can Diggs return to his Pro Bowl self?
At 31 years old, it’s doubtful Diggs will return to a Pro Bowl. But that doesn’t mean he can’t be a quality starting safety for one or two more years. I’m not sure he will ever touch the four-year stretch he has in Seattle again, but it was clear Diggs still had more gas in the tank at the end of last season, despite his age.
