Titans Dealing With Several Injuries at Training Camp
The Tennessee Titans are dealing with some notable injuries on both sides of the ball as training camp treads on and preseason approaches.
The team released its injury report for Wednesday's practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, and included six names that were ruled out either due to injury reasons or rest.
Here are the players who sat out of practice:
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee)
- S Jamal Adams (soreness)
- CB L'Jarius Sneed (rest)
- CB Chidobe Awuzie (calf)
- CB Anthony Kendall (undisclosed)
- WR Tre'Shaun Harrison (undisclosed)
Hopkins' injury is of course the most notable, as the veteran receiver is expected to miss "several weeks" with a knee issue he sustained last week at practice. Fortunately for the Titans, he's still on track to potentially be ready for Week 1, per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
As for Adams, he's dealt with injury issues over the past two years. A "soreness" injury designation was likely just a rest day for the veteran, who is looking to put together a bounce-back season in Tennessee after playing in just 10 games since the end of the 2021 campaign.
Sneed heads into his first season with the Titans but has been limited in practice throughout this offseason due to precautionary reasons, something he previously called "very frustrating." He'll be a vital piece for Tennessee's secondary this season, so a little rest could go a long way.
Awuzie's offseason arrival flew under the radar a bit but the former Dallas Cowboy and Cincinnati Bengal brings some valuable experience as well to a secondary that's retooled with veteran additions. He and Sneed will be hoping to complement each other well at the two outside cornerback spots this season.
The Titans will look to use the final stages of training camp and preseason to get everyone healthy ahead of Week 1's matchup against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
