Will Levis Responds to Titans Struggles
The Tennessee Titans are still winless after falling 30-14 to the Green Bay Packers in their latest matchup.
With the loss, the Titans are now 0-3. The only other winless teams are the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals, who both play separate Monday Night Football matchups in Week 3.
Quarterback Will Levis had his fair share of struggles, including two interceptions and a fumble against the Packers. He took responsibility for the team's loss after the game.
"We definitely didn't do our job on offense to the best of our ability," Levis said via team reporter Jim Wyatt after the game. "I'm this team's quarterback, and every time we take the field and succeed or we're defeated, I feel like it's on me. I am a big part of that and I know that and I have to make sure I bring my A game every Sunday to not put our team in tough spots like I know that I have in these few games, turning the ball over. It's tough. … I'm the quarterback of an 0 and 3 football team and that's not something anybody wants to say."
While the loss isn't entirely on Levis, he understands the responsibility of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, and he is taking it seriously.
Levis was sacked eight times by the Packers defense, which makes his job extremely difficult trying to get the rest of the offense properly set. The defense also couldn't find a way to stop Malik Willis, the third-string quarterback for the Titans during training camp.
There are a lot of issues all over the Titans roster now, and Levis is part of the problem. But he also knows that if he can iron out his kinks, it could go a long way for the rest of the team.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!