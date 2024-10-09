One Perfect Trade Could Send Titans Star to Steelers
The Tennessee Titans have been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last couple of weeks. A lot of those rumors have been connected to veteran star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Looking around the NFL, there are a lot of teams who would love to acquire an impact wide receiver. Hopkins is going to be at the top of the list for many of those teams.
One team that has been connected to Hopkins is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have been searching for wide receiver help and Hopkins could be the addition that they have been needing.
All of that being said, what could a potential trade package between the Titans and Steelers look like that sends Hopkins to Pittsburgh?
Here's one potential deal that could make sense for both teams.
Tennessee Titans Receive: 2025 Third-Round Pick, 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Pittsburgh Steelers Receive: DeAndre Hopkins
In this trade, Tennessee would get a valuable third-round pick. They would also add an addition seventh-round pick to try and find a steal. Those two picks could yield two solid young pieces if they make the right selections.
As for the Steelers, Hopkins would add an element to the offense that they need alongside George Pickens. He has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown in four games this season.
While Hopkins may not be the elite superstar that he once was, he's still more than capable of being a threat.
Should things work out between Pittsburgh and Hopkins, they could keep him around. More than likely, they would want to make sure that he's in town for longer than the rest of the 2024 campaign.
On the other side of the deal, the Titans should be fine at the wide receiver position. Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd would be a good one-two punch. Treylon Burks would also find more playing time and attempt to resurrect his career and start showing signs of his full potential.
This is just an idea and is not based on anything reported. But, it's a move that could make sense for both teams and Hopkins if they end up having discussions about a trade.
