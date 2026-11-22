The Tennessee Titans are entering their Week 11 duel with the Dallas Cowboys in a sort of limbo. Robert Saleh's team currently holds the first overall pick in 2027, but naturally, Saleh's own clock on the sideline turns much faster than almost anyone else in the organization.

Fans are still looking out for improvement. Weeks 8 and 10 saw the Titans' offense take a leap while the defense fell behind, with Tennessee trading a few franchise cornerstones in the middle of that stretch. No big deal.

Heading into tomorrow's game, I expect three matchups will decide the Titans' road battle. Saleh needs a win (in more ways than one), but these picks go beyond his individual status. Let's jump in.

Carnell Tate vs. Joey Porter Jr.

In his likely return tomorrow, Titans' WR1 Carnell Tate couldn't have drawn a bigger matchup. The Cowboys have one of the worst overall defenses in the NFL, but on the frontlines in the secondary is CB Joey Porter Jr. Tate outplaying Porter could uncork this Tennessee offense.

With Wan'Dale Robinson headed to IR, Tate is essentially the only remaining preseason starter in the rotation. It's probably better that Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike are starting instead of Robinson and Calvin Ridley, but all the same, the group is depleted.

With CB DaRon Bland placed on IR, Dallas is already a step behind in this matchup. The Titans need Tate to make a statement in his return, and help lead this offense to yet another net-positive showing.

Titans' d-line vs. Cowboys' o-line

Tennessee's secondary has been miserable over the past two weeks, and really this season as a whole, save for the now-traded Amani Hooker picking Joe Burrow off three times in Week 8. So miserable, in fact, that I'm instead anchoring the defensive matchup to Tennessee's d-line.

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Timmy Horne (92) leaves the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If any group has the remaining pieces to elevate the Titans' defense into a competitive state, it's that one. DT John Franklin-Myers and off-the-edge duo Jacob Martin and Jermaine Johnson have inherited a mess sans Jeffery Simmons. They'll be facing a fringe-top 10 OL in Dallas, per PFF.

It's not a favorable duel for the Titans' d-line, but Robert Saleh desperately needs his veterans to pull through and generate some pressure so that the Cowboys don't do what the Bengals and Jaguars did to Tennessee. That is, throw the ball virtually wherever they please.

A little bit of pressure goes a long way, and any path that Tennessee can take to make things easier on their secondary should be promptly taken.

Brian Daboll vs. Mike Pettine

Lastly, we've got a matchup on the sidelines. OC Brian Daboll will be coaching against the Cowboys' newly-dubbed defensive play-caller Mike Pettine. Christian Parker remains the DC in Dallas, but the duties often tied to the position have been shifted to the more experienced Pettine.

Daboll should be taking advantage of this change by pressing the main thing that has worked for Tennessee; the no-huddle offense. In Week 10, Tennessee ran an astonishing 49.1% of their plays in the no-huddle. The Green Bay Packers were second to that, all the way down at 24.1%.

Play fast, keep Dallas on their feet, and play to Cam Ward's strengths. That formula has led to two solid offensive showings in the past two weeks, even given both were losses, and could lead to even greater results as the Cowboys' defense adjusts to their internal movement.

This is a matchup Daboll should win, but then again, his play-calling track record this season has been far from flawless. We'll see which way the tide turns tomorrow.