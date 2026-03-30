Titans Can't Rule Carnell Tate Out With Top Pick

The Tennessee Titans' fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft has arguably become the franchise's main topic of discussion, in lieu of daily free agency signings to occupy the minds of fans eager to get to kickoff this fall. Although, little is known about the direction Robert Saleh and the Titans may actually take.

Running back Jeremiyah Love seemed to be the obvious first fit for the selection, but after doubt was cast nationally on that union, the door has flown wide open as to who Tennessee is actually interested in. As a team with needs on either side of the ball, in the dead middle of a full-on rebuild,

This year's draft class is deep all around, but at wide receiver, Cam Ward's potential long-term running mate is waiting in the wings, and appears likely to be available at the Titans' No. 4 interval. Ohio State's Carnell Tate could be the perfect offensive pickup to tip the Titans, and Ward, over the edge.

Tipping the Titans Over the Edge

Tate, in spite of the Buckeyes coming up short of a championship run, secured nine touchdowns throughout an impressive season on the whole, hauling in 875 yards on 51 receptions as well. Tate has widely led draft boards as, more often than not, the first pass-catcher to be taken.

According to PFF, his 90.3 overall grade is sixth among nearly 700 eligible candidates. That elite grade explains the overall allure that Tate has entering the draft; as far as his fit with Tennessee specifically, fans should look no further than Ward's current roster of weapons.

Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate (WO37) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Wan'Dale Robinson's signing is sure to assist the second-year quarterback as he develops, the rest of that room remains touch-and-go and mostly depends on whether or not Tennessee's previous picks grow into their hoped-for roles.

Though, in Tate, the Titans may inherent an immediately impactful playmaker.

Making an Immediate Impact

Not every prospect pans out, even in the upper echelon of a draft's first round; where one player ends up may entirely depend on the system they're brought into. In the case of Tate, playing alongside Ward and Robinson and under coordinator Brian Daboll may be among the most compelling scenarios for a rookie receiver in the league.

Upon his being drafted to Tennessee, Tate would instantly enter into a touch-heavy role that would set him up perfectly to revamp the scoring unit with Ward. The only catch would be his ability to do so, but that should be the least of the team's worries.

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