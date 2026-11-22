The Tennessee Titans' offense doesn't look the same as they have been in the past two weeks right now. Tennessee has a meager nine points (all via Joey Slye) at halftime against the Dallas Cowboys, failing to score a touchdown or make any real mark on the road in Texas.

Dallas, on the other hand, are scoring at will. The Cowboys put up 27 points in the first half alone, led by 182 passing yards and two scores through the air for QB Dak Prescott. WR CeeDee Lamb has already chalked up 103 yards through the air and a touchdown of his own. The Cowboys scored on their first four drives today for the first time since 2022.

Put plainly: The Titans are being run out of the stadium. Clearly, the staff's efforts to simplify the defense aren't working; to be clear, nothing is working. Robert Saleh's own unit is this team's greatest weakness, and it's only getting worse week after week.

To be fair, that's what happens when you trade two pieces like S Amani Hooker and DT Jeffery Simmons right before the deadline. Those are promising moves for the Titans a year or two from now, but it's left the current roster with virtually no defensive resilience or consistency.

The team's current struggles are the unfortunate result of fair moves made by the front office. The blame only goes as far as the players on the field, for now.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cowboys tight end James Mitchell (84) reacts after a catching a twenty-seven-yard pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Titans' defensive issues are self-inflicted... and part of the process

Naturally, people may be quick to point fingers at a defense-first head coach whose specialty looks like the worst aspect of his team. However, it's hard to pin these issues on Coach Saleh. He's made adjustments, and the players brought in over the offseason are faring better than the holdovers.

Save for the secondary, which again today looks like a total loss. The Titans need a reset there.

But Saleh was brought in and took hold of a sort of limbo for this franchise. Brian Callahan had a shot at a fresh rebuild prior to Saleh, and he failed to deliver during his short tenure. Saleh's overall record (likely about to move to 1-9) is obviously poor, but next year will be his first real shot at an overhaul.

This isn't to say that Saleh is on the fast-track to success; rather, the coach can't be judged based on a roster that was between phases when he was hired. The Titans don't have the personnel to compete with Dallas right now.

We're not counting out a second-half miracle, but no team is winning with a defense this bad. Terry McCormick pointed out on X that, dating back to last week, the Titans have given up 54 points on nine straight drives without forcing a punt. The only fix appears to be waiting it out... which Titans fans are unfortunately used to by now.