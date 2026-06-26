3 Burning Roster Questions for Titans Ahead of Training Camp

The Tennessee Titans are now in a waiting period. OTAs and minicamp are now behind us, so the next step is training camp, which will take place in late July.

We definitely learned a lot from the offseason program, and we have fewer questions than we did a month ago. However, there are still some burning questions about the roster that need to be answered. Today, we're going to identify the three biggest remaining roster questions that will hopefully have answers by the time training camp is over.

Who will be Swing Tackle, Starting Right Guard?

Tennessee Titans offensive linemen, tackle Ryan Hayes (72), center Austin Schlottmann (51) and guard Peter Skoronski (77) head to the next drill during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, June 8, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many people are wondering about the offensive line, and it's understandable. Kevin Zeitler wasn't re-signed, and doesn't seem likely to, so the right guard spot is questionable. There's also not much depth at the tackle spots, which means the swing tackle spot is very questionable as well.

Robert Saleh even admitted he doesn't yet know who the swing tackle will be. In my opinion, an outside addition is still worth considering. On the roster, Austin Deculus, Ryan Hayes, Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, and undrafted free agents Aamil Wagner and Rasheed Walker are the ones fighting for the job.

Crenshaw-Dickson made the team a year ago, but you probably don't want to rely on him as the top backup. Hayes has almost no experience, and Deculus was graded as one of the worst tackles in the league in 2025. We don't know any more about the swing tackle than we did a month ago.

At right tackle, you can feel slightly better. Jackson Slater is probably the front-runner right now, but it's still possible that veteran Cordell Volson could earn the spot as well. Don't count out rookie Fernando Carmona, either.

Who will be Final Wide Receiver?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I love talking about this wide receiver room. I'll keep reiterating that I think this could be the deepest wide receiver room in franchise history.

We know that Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Calvin Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike will make the team and contribute. What we still do not know is who the sixth receiver will be. Xavier Restrepo caught more passes than anyone during the offseason program, but K.J. Osborn, Bryce Oliver, and a couple of others can't be ruled out either.

If I had to make a decision today, I'd probably go with Oliver due to special teams. However, Restrepo has been so productive that it will be hard to cut him. This race will come down to the final hour.

Will Secondary Depth be Good Enough?

Jun 16, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with the media post practice during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

We know who the starters in the secondary will be. Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott will be the boundary corners, while Marcus Harris will be the nickel. Amani Hooker and Kevin Winston Jr. will be the starting safeties.

We can be pretty confident that veteran Tony Adams will be the third safety, and Joshua Williams will be the top backup corner. However, that's about where the certainties end. I've talked in depth about the depth, or lack thereof, in the secondary. Recently, though, my worries have been alleviated slightly due to the summer play of Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson.

Now, we need to know if Calligan and Robinson can maintain their level of play through camp and prove that the corner depth is good enough. We also need to know if any other safety will step up and prove they deserve a roster spot.