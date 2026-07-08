Titans Mailbag 4.0: Steve McNair Memories, OL Depth, UDFAs, and More

We're in the dog days of summer, folks. Don't worry, though, because we're just a few weeks away from the start of training camp.

The Titans will get training camp rolling near the end of July, and then the preseason will get underway, and we'll have some real football. We've learned quite a bit about this team so far, and we'll learn even more during camp.

However, fans have plenty of questions, and we're going to go over some more today. Let's get to it.

What position group worries you the most? — The 1796 (@The1796) June 28, 2026

A: I think the offensive line is clearly the most concerning area. We feel good about Peter Skoronski, and that's about it. Dan Moore Jr. and JC Latham need to be better at the tackle spots, and we need to find a clear answer at right guard and center. Even after that, the depth isn't very good. We have no clue who the swing tackle will be, and there doesn't appear to be a great option.

Heading into training camp, which Titans position groups are considered to be strong and deep, and which ones could use some work? — Ed Helinski 🇺🇸🇵🇱 🌴 (@MrEd315) June 28, 2026

A. Another great question from Mr. Ed. I think this one is relatively straightforward- the wide receiver and defensive line rooms are the deepest, while the secondary and offensive line are the thinnest. This wide receiver room might be the deepest in franchise history, and the defensive line has multiple players who would start on any team.

How much have the 2nd year dbs and 2nd year recievers improved, from what I have heard the dbs in particular have been the best on the defense and the wrs are the most improved on the team — Jackson Slater All Pro (@InformedWatcher) June 29, 2026

A. Yeah, as i mentioned above, the receivers have been phenomenal. Chim Dike and Elic Ayomanor, in particular, have looked fantastic. Dike had the second-most catches of any receiver this summer, with Xavier Restrepo having the most. The second-year defensive backs have also stood out, specifically Keydrain Calligan and Micah Robinson. I definitely feel better about the depth than I did, but we need to see more. Marcus Harris is another second-year player who will absolutely play a large role.

What game are you most looking forward to? — GovTalk Podcast🎙️ (@GovTalk931) June 28, 2026

A. There are three contenders here for me. First, you have the opener against the Jets. This one is special because it's Robert Saleh's revenge game and the final home opener at Nissan. Then, you have the game against the Giants, which means more now that there are so many former Giants on the team. Then, you have the game against the Ravens, which will be the first time playing against Derrick Henry.

how concerned are you about the right guard and center position — Kobe Finna Allen (@ChampagneKobe1) June 28, 2026

A. I'm concerned more about the right guard spot than the center spot. I think Austin Schlottmann is the clear favorite at center and I think he would be fine in the role for a year. At right guard, it's much more risky. Your options are a second-year player with almost no experience, a veteran who hasn't played since 2024, and a rookie. Not ideal.

Which UDFA is mostly under the radar — Titan Report Podcast (@Titan_Reports) July 1, 2026

A. The UDFA receivers have gotten a lot of love, and many expect UDFA defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald to make the team. Therefore, I'd have to go with Aamil Wagner. Offensive line isn't a position that gets summer highlight videos, so most fans probably aren't aware that he could legitimately make this team.

This Saturday will be a tough day for Titans fans, but if you were to put one epic play on Steve McNairs legacy; which one would you choose? — The Power Hour (@thepowerhour615) June 28, 2026

A. Man, Steve McNair was the first football player I remember watching on TV and being amazed by. He really does have so many memorable plays to talk about, but I'd have to go with his iconic Super Bowl XXXIV escape play. McNair avoided multiple tackles and found Kevin Dyson for a first down. Of course, we know how this ended, but even having the Titans where he had them was incredible.

Between Xavier Restrepo, KJ Osborn, and Bryce Oliver, who do you think will ultimately make the 53 man roster to start the season? #Titanup — Ed Gordo (@EdGordo6) June 30, 2026

A. Every time I get asked this, I think I give a different answer. But that just shows how tight it's going to be. Restrepo had the best summer, but Osborn proved he deserves a roster spot. Oliver didn't make as many plays as either, but he is the best on special teams. Ultimately, special teams is probably the deciding factor, which means Oliver makes it.

Will the team honor CJ this year? — Ultimate Gov (@UltimateGovLGP) June 30, 2026

A. I would be beyond shocked if the Titans didn't have a special ceremony for Chris Johnson this season. I've made it known I think he needs to be put in the Ring of Honor, and Amy Adams Strunk has been good with these things, so I think it happens.