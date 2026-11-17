Last night under the bright lights of primetime, the Los Angeles Chargers toppled the Baltimore Ravens for their first win of the season. Justin Herbert and the squad are now 1-8, but they weren't the only ones celebrating the victory. The Titans scored big on Monday.

As a result of Los Angeles pulling even with Tennessee's record, the Titans now hold the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. If the event were to kick off today, Mike Borgonzi and Robert Saleh would have their pick at any player in one of the best classes in recent memory.

This is massive news for any rebuild, but the kicker is obvious; we've still got eight games of football ahead of us. The Titans' overhaul demands a refresh of young talent, with that need being exasperated by Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker both being traded.

Titans' current trajectory may clash with top pick

But if the last two weeks of competition have taught us anything about this Titans team, it's that they're both getting better and getting closer to beating good teams. Tennessee almost took down the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 8.

This past Sunday, the now 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars were in a tight race with the Titans through three quarters. A failed fourth-down conversion turned the tide negatively in what has previously been a close contest.

Either way, this is a Titans team ticking up, led by Cam Ward's steady development. This puts the franchise between a rock and a top pick. With a player like Jeremiah Smith on the line, the difference between a few spots is no laughing matter.

Nov 14, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremiah Smith raises the stakes for Tennessee

The superstar Ohio State pass-catcher is the B1G's all-time leader in receiving yards (3,875) and receiving touchdowns (42). A former teammate of Titans' stud Carnell Tate, reuniting the two would give Ward perhaps the best young playmaking duo in the NFL.

That would only be one of two first-round selections for Tennessee, no less. The vision is there for a historic draft class led by Smith that could turn a near-solid Titans team into a winner overnight. But win a few games now, slip a few picks, and Smith is out of the picture.

You see the conundrum. As Tennessee enters what I believe is a favorable matchup with the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, Titans fans shouldn't grow too attached to this projection. The Titans haven't finished with less than three wins since 2014, when they went 2-14.

1-8 won't last forever, and the sweepstakes for the first-overall pick have really just begun.