2025 Titans Looking Dreadfully Similar to 2014
If somehow this Tennessee Titans squad fails to win a game after their Bye week, this may go down as the worst year in franchise history. Many thought they were poised to make an impact with the addition of quarterback Cam Ward, but instead this team is two wins shy of their 3-14 season a year ago.
Tennessee has struggled in years prior, but this year could match 2014 as one of the worst of all time. That year, the Titans went 2-14 with a roster full of players that fans have tried to erase from their memory. Most NFL fans couldn't name one player on that team, and it's hard to blame them.
Titans' Dreadful 2014 Team
Back in 2014, the Titans had a trio of quarterbacks play seven games. With Will Levis on IR, they don't have the option to go back to him this season. The team is fully relying on Ward, their No. 1 overall pick, and for good reason. Sadly, he just has no weapons surrounding him.
11 years ago, Zach Mettenberger was the Titans' leading passer. He played just two seasons in the NFL, going 107/179 for 1,412 yards with eight touchdowns to seven interceptions. Keep in mind, those were his numbers as a rookie.
Charlie Whitehurst's lone year on the Titans was in 2014 when he went 105/185 for 1,326 yards with seven touchdowns to two interceptions. For anyone who watched the video linked above, the Titans went on to lose that game even after his stellar performance to put the team ahead, 28-3. Whitehurst was followed by 2011 first round pick Jake Locker who went 111/183 for 1,256 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
When it came to the run game, they avergaed 4.1 yards per carry. Shockingly, that's more than the Titans are averaging here in 2025 (4.0). The top running backs on the team were Bishop Sankey and Shonn Greene. Sankey only played in the league for two years and this was Greene's last year.
Their four top wide receivers were: Delanie Walker, Kendall Wright, Nate Washington, and Justin Hunter. Everyone but Hunter enjoyed a lengthy career with the Titans, whether that was a good thing or not.
Titans Look To Avoid Disaster
Looking back at some of those names, it's incredibly difficult to wonder why the 2025 Titans are struggling so much. Between Ward, Ridley, and Pollard, those three should be enough to avoid a two-win season. The Titans 2014 campaign was their worst since 1994 when they also finished 2-14.
At this point, they're looking to avoid 1982's 1-8 season. Anything prior to 1997 was the Houston Oilers era, so when it comes to simply Titans records, their 2014 season is one to avoid being in the same conversation as.
