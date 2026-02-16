Titans' Jeffery Simmons Nets DPOY Award Prediction

The Tennessee Titans' roster, entering the 2026 offseason, is bound to endure a measure of extreme change with a new coaching system in full force. Robert Saleh, driven by his defensive sensibilities, is sure to make significant changes on that side of the ball, especially.

Everywhere, it seems, but with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. A Pro Bowler and long-time Titans regular, Simmons seems to have taken hold as a cornerstone of that bunch. And, according to a fellow star defender a little further south, he could be in the conversation for defensive player of the year honors next season.

Speaking with Jim Wyatt, Pro Bowl, Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams talked about Jeffery Simmons' potential to emerge as the league's premier awarded defender, as well as what could come of both him and the Titans defense under Williams' own former coach, Saleh.

Simmons is a Phenomenal Player

"Jeffery Simmons might be Defensive Player of the Year next year," Williams started. "The ability he has, and the things he does well, already he is phenomenal player. And now to have the coaches around him who are going to help him even more, watch out."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"I think he's a phenomenal head coach, a phenomenal defensive-minded coach, and he does things right," Williams continued, pivoting to Saleh. "It's going to be great to have him in Tennessee – players love him, his enthusiasm, his persona, his mindset that he brings to the game. I know Jeff is going to love him."

Having spent four seasons with Saleh when their respective runs with the New York Jets crossed over, the star defender has ample experience with the Titans' recently hired head man and, even from the outside looking in (as far out as Dallas, in fact), is excited about what it may mean for the team.

"I told Jeffery Simmons, having a head coach like coach Saleh, and having a coach like AW (Aaron Whitecotton) in that room now, it's phenomenal."

Great Coaches, Great Player(s)

The Titans have a long way to go this offseason as far as building a full, competitive unit goes - both free agency and the trade market will have to play heavy roles in this process - but Simmons serving as the core of the Titans' defensive line means Tennessee is already further ahead than most.

And who knows... Williams may not be even remotely available now, but if Simmons' fellow DT ever needs out of Dallas, Saleh would likely rush to create a spot for another franchise-defining ball-stopper.

