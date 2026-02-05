Mock Draft Sees Titans Land Fan-Favorite EDGE

The Tennessee Titans, now fitted with a revamped coaching staff - and new expectations with it - can confidently turn to what appears to be the next-most-important step in the 2026 NFL Draft. Enough talent exists on the board to go either way, but a recent, reputable suggestion sees the Titans opting to bolster head coach Robert Saleh's defense.

In the latest, post-Senior Bowl mock draft from Pro Football Focus, Trevor Sikkema aligned with recent trends in predicting the Titans to go defense with their fourth overall picks. Yet, through a slightly different lens, he also had Tennessee opt for a more agile option on the outside within that wheelhouse.

"[David] Bailey tallied elite PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in each of the past two seasons," noted Sikkema. "The Titans have to get more juice on the outside, especially in Robert Saleh’s defensive system, which often requires pressure on the quarterback with just four rushers."

Improving on the Core

Saleh's score-stopping structure, as demanding as it may be in concept, has accompanied the coach across multiple jobs and through a number of league-leading defensive units.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Titans fans online have spent an ample amount of time following the end of their awfully disappointing season picking favorites for the team to potentially bring in with their fourth overall selection. Bailey, among other defensive possibilities, has stood out as a consistent favorite for his consistent disruption on the collegiate level.

Adding Bailey to a cornerstone core of defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Cedric Gray, among others, would almost immediately elevate a group that Saleh is already expected to improve.

ngl, the more i watch david bailey, the more he’s becoming my #1 guy for the #Titans….



(still love Rueben Bain tho) #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/yJuPqGZg64 — titsss up toppp (@TitssUpTopppp) January 30, 2026

Bailey, in his last season as a Texas Tech Raider, notched a near-unbelievable 14.5 sacks, forcing three fumbles in the process and slating himself as an undoubted defensive highlight in the 2026 class. With 32 solo tackles to boot, the rusher is arguably the most natural, immediate fit of any prospect for Tennessee in the draft.

A Safe Fit With Immediate Impact

While the outstanding question about drafting Bailey, or any other defensive piece, remains in the desolate space in need of a playmaker to assist Cam Ward on offense, it can't hurt the Titans to play to their new HC's strengths in his first year at the helm.

If Saleh is to be trusted, going all in on the defense he's calling by adding a player who, by all metrics, should be able to make an impact right off the rip is about as safe a pick as could possibly be penciled in.

The actual draft is still more than two months away, but with a series of recent trends pointing toward a defensive selection, Titans fans may already have a good idea as to who their team will take in April.

