Titans Pursuing Backup Plan for OC Opening

The Tennessee Titans, after having an opening at head coach longer than any team in the league, got a jump on the hiring process with the selection and signing of Robert Saleh. Long known for his best-in-class defensive proclivities - and one disastrous run as "the guy" with the New York Jets - Saleh's name was a popular one in many circles for another shot at a job leading a team.

Tennessee was willing to take that shot, bringing Saleh in as just the third hire amongst 10 teams in the hunt for a new HC. Yet, along with that choice came the stipulation that franchise quarterback Cam Ward would need his own, more specific coach at the offensive coordinator position.

After initial reports suggested that the team might be honing on one candidate, the front office may be casting a wider net than most initially thought.

A Backup Plan

According to insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans plan to interview both Kliff Kingsbury (Washington Commanders) and Adam Stenavich (Green Bay Packers) for their offensive coordinator job to kick off this week.

After showing clear favoritism in Daboll since Robert Saleh was brought in and the subsequent position opened, the front office clearly isn't comfortable with waiting around to see where their go-to candidate ends up first. It's time for a backup plan, and the Titans have one fully implemented.

The Titans plan to interview Kliff Kingsbury and Adam Stenavich on Monday for their offensive coordinator job, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2026

Both new names - with Kingsbury having led Jayden Daniels and, Stenavich, Jordan Love - have extensive experience with young quarterbacks and, to that extent, at least fit the bill for Ward. Though the chasm between Daboll and both Kingsbury and Stenavich as coaches who could potentially supplant Saleh's own inexperience on offense seems to be the decisive difference at hand.

An Edge in Experience

Of the two, Kingsbury likely has an edge given the similarity of Daniels' scenario to the one that Ward is currently in. With the latter entering his second year under center - just one season behind Daniels - Kingsbury could potentially replicate the success he's had in Washington, in Tennessee.

If it doesn't end up being Daboll, that hire makes patterned, evidential sense for the Titans, arguably just as much so.

Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No matter what, the Saleh hire exhibited a newfound competence from the Titans' brass that should ease fans' long-weary minds either way.

An OC will take over in Tennessee sooner rather than later and, so long as Ward is situated at the head of his offense, the rebuild is set to make it out on the other side.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!