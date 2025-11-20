Cam Ward Excited for Ex-Teammate’s Potential Titans Debut
With eight more losses than wins this season, the Tennessee Titans continually find themselves at the bottom of the league. The NFL is a tough league, no doubt, but this is the second straight season where Tennessee is rock bottom.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward was looking to change that, but he proved that it's going to take far more than just one person to turn this team around. Even though he has a former Miami teammate on the roster, the Titans have continually looked past Xavier Restrepo.
Titans fans were less than pleased when they learned James Proche was being elevated after veteran WR Calvin Ridley went down with an injury. There's still a chance Restrepo makes his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks, and it's something that Ward would love to see become a reality.
Cam Ward Comments On Xavier Restrepo
When it comes to Restrepo potentially making his NFL debut, Ward was complimentary.
"I mean we're going to see man. I know he said he'll be ready. I got chemistry with him so if he gets a shot this week I'll make sure he'll know what to do and if he gets the ball he's going to show y'all what he can do," he said.
Ward's comments come as no surprise as Restrepo was by far his favorite receiver last year with the Hurricanes. The two dominated the competition as Restrepo finished with 26% of Ward's total yards.
Restrepo was the team's lone 1,000+ yard receiver as he finished with 69 receptions for 1,127 yards. With 11 touchdowns, he was the only wideout to finish with double digits. Ward made it crystal clear just how impactful Restrepo was to his success, yet the Titans have decided not to give the undrafted free agent a shot.
Titans Receiving Room
One of the main notes coming out of Tennessee's practice on November 19 was the fact that WR Elic Ayomanor is still dealing with a hamstring injury. He's by far the team's top receiver, though tight end Chig Okonkwo just passed him up in terms of receiving yards.
Regardless, Tennessee caught a break when WR Chimere Dike returned to practice. While he's primarily a return specialist, he can provide a huge boost to their offense when they need it.
Elsewhere, Ward is stuck with Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey as his top receivers. Thankfully, TE Gunnar Helm is continuing to improve as his options are extremely limited.
