Titans Hint at Xavier Restrepo Making NFL Debut
For the first time in awhile, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo wasn't wearing a scout team number during practice. It may not end up meaning anything, but a trio of new scout team members could pave the way for Restrepo to play in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Titans fans have been begging for Restrepo to see the field due to his chemistry with rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Ward is no stranger to Restrepo, as the two played together at Miami.
Restrepo went undrafted, a vast difference compared to Ward being selected No. 1 overall. That said, he was signed as an UDFA but has yet to see the field this season. With veteran WR Calvin Ridley on IR and WR Elic Ayomanor dealing with a hamstring issue, there's seemingly no better time for him to play than now.
Xavier Restrepo No Longer Wearing Scout Team Number
ESPN's Turron Davenport took to social media as he posted a few pictures and videos with the caption, "A couple of looks at Xavier Restrepo who is wearing his own number this week. It's been a while since he's done that. Most weeks he's wearing a different one for scout team to give the defense team a look at a particular opposing WR."
Around the same time, Titans' Jim Wyatt posted a trio of new receivers who have new scout team numbers: Lance McCutcheon (10), Hal Presley III (11), and Kristian Wilkerson (22).
All eyes have been on Restrepo as Ward needs all the weapons he can get heading into the team's latest matchup. The Seahawks are no joke, and there's no doubt they'll be looking to turn things around after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Is It Finally Xavier Restrepo's Time?
The Titans need to take a step back and ask themselves what do they have to lose? Obviously they are the ones watching Restrepo practice everyday. They know the type of person he is behind the scenes, but for a team that has struggled to get anything going on offense, it doesn't feel like 29-year-old James Proche is going to be the answer.
Fans were left stunned at that decision, but now it's becoming more clear that Restrepo could make his NFL debut against the Seahawks. There are still a few days before that decision will be made, but it could light a fire under Ward and give this offense a new lease on life.
