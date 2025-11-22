Five Questions Ahead of Titans vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to snap their losing streak when they take on Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.
With the game approaching, we spoke with Seattle Seahawks On SI contributor Connor Benintendi to learn more about the Titans' upcoming opponent.
The Seahawks are one of the NFL’s top teams this season. What has been the reason behind that?
Mike Macdonald’s defense appears more confident and unified than in 2024. That has been shown not only in their public attitude, but also in how they are playing. The defense is the backbone of this team, and it starts with linebacker Ernest Jones IV — one of the best trades and subsequent re-signings the Seahawks have made in a while. That’s fueling this squad.
The offense is also far more effective under Klint Kubiak than it was with Ryan Grubb last season, and the Sam Darnold-Jaxon Smith-Njigba connection has emerged as the best in the NFL this season.
How good is Jaxon Smith-Njigba and what makes him so dangerous to opposing defenses?
My favorite Smith-Njigba statistic this season is his yards per route run. Among wide receivers with a minimum of 100 routes, Smith-Njigba is sitting far above the rest with 4.26 yards per route run. Los Angeles Rams pass-catcher Puka Nacua is second, all the way down at 3.47. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is third with 2.64. The gap is massive, and it displays how open Smith-Njigba is on a down-to-down basis.
The explosive plays make Smith-Njigba the most dangerous wide receiver in Seahawks history. Los Angeles is the only team that could halt them, and Smith-Njigba still finished with nine catches for 105 yards.
What’s one thing people should know about the Seahawks that cannot be found in a box score?
That defensive presence we discussed earlier. Sure, they are good in the box score as well, but the togetherness of this Seahawks unit is something we haven’t seen since the Legion of Boom days. That makes them infinitely more dangerous.
If the Seahawks were to lose to the Titans, what would be the reason why?
Sam Darnold’s turnovers, without a doubt. It’s what cost them the game against the Rams (four interceptions), and has hurt the Seahawks in multiple games this season. He’s playing some of the best football of his career, but he’s still mistake-prone. Seattle is also very injured right now, so that could make a difference.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Even with those factors, I have the Seahawks winning 31-14. This feels like a game where Seattle may take out its frustration from Week 11 against a flailing Titans squad.
