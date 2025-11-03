Titans Fire Sale is Hours From Becoming a Reality
At the end of the day, the Tennessee Titans proved they don't have what it takes to hang with a great team in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers came out on top, 27-20, extending their year-plus drought of failing to win at Nissan Stadium.
Now, all eyes are on the trade deadline. Tennessee has been fielding the most calls in the NFL, something that isn't surprising when looking at their 1-8 record. They're 0-4 at home as fans continue to lose hope, but they aren't the only ones.
Titans Eyeing Multiple Trades
When Tennessee moved on from cornerback Roger McCreary, it was only the beginning. Plenty of other names have been brought up, including star offensive players like wide receiver Calvin Ridley and running back Tony Pollard.
While the Pollard trade has always been questionable, his performance against the Chargers sure helped increase his draft stock. He was far from the best player on the field, but he averaged 5.6 yards per carry and outplayed RB Tyjae Spears for the first time in weeks.
Two of the players Tennessee should strongly consider keeping are Pollard and defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The Titans run-game is better when they have both Pollard and Sweat involved, and it's far too early to move on from Sweat.
Sweat, 24, was the team's second round pick last season. He was stuck on the IR after getting hurt in Week 1, but he's slowly but surely getting back on track. Against the Chargers, he had three tackles, including one for a loss.
When it comes to Ridley, his trade is up for debate. The Titans need all they can get on offense, but they've proven in these last three games they're able to still move the ball without him. His contributions were huge against Arizona, but is it worth keeping his $92 million contract around if he's only going to play well once every few games?
Keep An Eye On These Two Players
Other names that have been mentioned were linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods. Both were inactives, and the team's decision to not play them sparked trade rumors. Both are getting up there in age, so it wouldn't be the worst idea to move on and build even more draft capital.
At the end of the day, most Titans fans would be fine burning this entire team to the ground. They've shown spurts of greatness this season, but time and time again fail to compete for the entire duration of a game. Somehow, they're on pace to win fewer than the three games they won last year, so basically everyone is on the table come November 4th's trade deadline.
