Titans Rookie Safety Ready for Increased Role
The Tennessee Titans have dealt extensively with the injury bug on either side of the ball this season, with a handful of veterans on offense barely seeing any playing time — and one blatantly asking for a release — as a general result. But even more so than the scoring side of the football, Tennessee's defense has suffered to a bothersome degree with the nagging issue.
A Spectre in the Secondary
With safety Xavier Woods suffering an injury and Quandre Diggs being moved, having been at the same position, a sizable hole has opened in the Titans' secondary at the midway point of their season. Given the team's defense has often been their lone point of reliability in some games, such a specter of vulnerability appearing in a crucial position is an undoubtedly frustrating hiccup.
All the same, the team has had a potential answer stashed throughout the season, and now, his number is being called. Enter rookie safety Kevin Winston Jr. who, after recovering from an ACL injury of his own, is next in line for a major uptick in playing time due to the aforementioned difficult circumstances.
Ahead of the team's weekend matchup with the Houston Texans at home, Winston spoke to the media about his health, as well as what he wants to make of his new opportunity.
"I feel amazing," said Winston. "Everything feels great. I am moving like myself again. I feel so good right now. It is a blessing. And it is a blessing to be at this point right now after all the adversity I went through with the injuries, and recovery. But I feel amazing right now."
Answering the Call
"Obviously I always have to make sure I prepare like a starter, and be ready," he continued. "I am coming in day and out and preparing like a starter, and I have to continue to do that.
"When it is game time I have to make sure I am ready."
Having slowly taken on more snaps in matches following his recovery, Winston's widely anticipated role increase seems to have finally arrived. While his acclimation to the team, and really, the NFL as a whole, may be gradual, the young defensive piece's potential alone promises worth in him seeing the field.
The Titans will look to rely on him and anyone else willing to contribute as they prepare to host the Texans shorthanded.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!