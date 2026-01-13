New Report Suggests Titans Remain in John Harbaugh Race

As one of many teams in the heat of a search for a new head coach, the Tennessee Titans are neck-and-neck with competition across the league as they try and land a long-term leader for the future.

Building around rookie quarterback Cam Ward - who has already noted his own desire to be involved in the process - and working to avoid a disaster similar to their previous hire, the Titans' current pool of candidates reflects a front office intent on careful selection.

Although the list is full of fitting candidates (at least), one that stands out plainly above the rest is longtime Baltimore Ravens HC John Harbaugh.

After parting ways with Baltimore, Harbaugh immediately became the most notable name without a job in the NFL. Of course, regardless of the Titans not being favored in the initial involvement, the team appears to be in the hunt nonetheless.

Firmly in the Mix

Mike Garafolo, of NFL Network, posted his own update on Harbaugh in the wake of numerous popular reports that suggested the coach had potentially narrowed down his search to the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons. According to Garafolo, the Titans are expected to remain firmly in the mix in spite of this recent bout of noise.

"... sources say he likes what he sees in the Titans,' Garafolo said, in a post with thousands of likes on X (Twitter). "Cam Ward, $100m+ in cap space, high picks, new stadium, GM Mike Borgonzi."

"Not saying he's going to Tennessee," he clarified, "Just that, for now, I expect them to be firmly in the mix." Following two straight 3-14 seasons, all the Titans could ask for in the field for perhaps the most prolific candidate on the coaching market is to be in the mix, to any extent.

Hitting the Phones

To boot, according to Adam Schefter, the Titans are one of five teams that have already managed to conduct a preliminary and extensive phone call with Harbaugh. In addition to the aforementioned Giants, the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals have also hit the phones.

"He is trying to determine who to meet with later this week and into next week before making a decision. He is fully expected to coach in 2026," Schefter concluded.

While the wait drags on and Titans fans sit with bated breath, to be involved with Harbaugh means that Tennessee's current situation qualifies the franchise for the most prolific coach on the current scene.

Whether or not they actually land him is irrelevant to the fact that this is a positive sign of the times for a team that desperately needs good news with staying power. The Titans have the tools to land the right guy, even if that doesn't end up being Harbaugh.

