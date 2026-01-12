Titans Must Fix Key Issue Ahead of New Stadium

The Tennessee Titans are building a new stadium ahead of their 2027 season, with one more season in their current Nissan Stadium to go. They're facing an emerging crisis after yet another season ended in disaster.

The NFL has seen seven teams' attendance numbers drop off this year, but none more steeply than the Titans — with 9.1% fewer tickets sold for this season. Serena Burks of TitansWire pointed out the teams who fell off in the data this year, and noted that the Titans' drop in attendance made perfect sense.

"Seven total teams saw a drop in attendance greater than 1%: the Titans (9.1%), New York Jets (5.1%), Cleveland Browns (3.9%), Cincinnati Bengals (2%), Jacksonville Jaguars (1.7%), Atlanta Falcons (1.1%), and Baltimore Ravens (1%)," Burks wrote.

Touchdown. The $2.1BN Nissan Stadium will become the new home of the Tennessee Titans and could land Nashville the Super Bowl 👉 https://t.co/9RFZo8QST2 pic.twitter.com/b18ecBHE4F — The B1M (@TheB1M) January 11, 2026

The league overall saw a 0.8% drop in attendance. The Titans sold 85% of their available tickets, and their data may improve in the new stadium given a reduced capacity (60,000 seats vs. 69,000 seats).

The Titans went 3-14 this year with a new quarterback in Cam Ward and a couple unsuccessful head coaches in Brian Callahan (fired in October) and interim HC Mike McCoy. The team is now searching for an adequate replacement to bring them into this (hopefully brighter) new era.

Improving for Next Season

On the subject of the head coaching search, general manager Mike Borgonzi vowed to search for a head coach with the clarity of vision to take this team into the next era, and their current interview process is rife with candidates who can accomplish that mission.

"We plan to bring in the right coach for this team long-term, that is going to work with us to grow this team, to get it better, to really instill a culture here," Borgonzi said. "[…] We need a leader that is going to show up every day to work and really just instill that belief, instill the attention to detail, accountability that we need here, and the unity piece to bring everything together here."

Tennessee Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi fields questions from the media at Ascension St. Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. The Titans are beginning their head coaching search this week. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The intention is to get a head coach in here that is going to be here for the long-term, and to win a lot of games."

The Titans' dwindling attendance shows a franchise in decline, and their season was a bleak watch for even the most loyal fans. Deep in a rebuild now, the Titans will hope to assemble the kind of team that can put butts in the seats they are so proud to be building.

