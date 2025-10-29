Titans Offense Putting Up Abysmal Numbers
After losing their third straight game by 10+ points, the Tennessee Titans know how much of a struggle this season has been. Their defense has given up 20+ points in every single game, and they've allowed 30+ in half of them.
The Titans offense hasn't scored more than 22 points this season, but it's not like their stellar offense led them to that point total against the Arizona Cardinals. Take nothing away from the Titans Week 5 win, but the Cardinals certainly helped them put points on the board.
Regardless, Tennessee has scored 14 or fewer points in their last three games. Things continue to trend in the wrong direction, even with the signs pointing to rookie quarterback Cam Ward getting better every week. At the end of the day, the Titans offense has been abysmal this season.
Titans Dead-Last in Points Per Game
To no surprise, 13.8 points per game isn't going to get you very far in the NFL. The only other team to average under 15 points per game is the Las Vegas Raiders, but their 14.7 average at least allows them two touchdowns a game. There have been multiple times this season where Tennessee's offense fails to cross the goal-line.
Having been outscored 89-37 since their victory on October 5, the Titans know they struggle on both sides of the ball. They simply haven't been able to keep up, but it's their offense that continues to fall behind.
Titans Run-Game Ranked No. 32
No team in the NFL has a worse run-game than the Titans. This isn't a diss on running back Tony Pollard, rather their sub-par offensive line. JC Latham has been a huge focal point of the season as the Titans second-year offensive tackle hasn't done anything to help his team.
RB Tyjae Spears returned from the IR with 14 yards in their win over the Cardinals. Three games later, he's fully back to 100% as RB2 with 82 combined yards against the Indianapolis Colts. Spears scored his first touchdown of the season as he is looking to overtake Pollard as RB1.
Pollard is averaging a career low 3.9 yards per carry. He has 424 rushing yards on 109 attempts, which puts him on pace to finish with fewer than 1,000 rushing yards for the first time since 2021.
Titans Overall Offense Also Ranked No. 32
Tennessee's passing game is ranked No. 31, but overall, the team is dead-last in total offense. Cam Ward hasn't been able to get anything going as his turnovers continue to be an issue. Without any weapons surrounding him, one can only imagine how this Titans offense is going to look for the remainder of the season. Knowing they'll likely be sellers at the trade deadline and only receive draft capitol in return, this team is well on their way to another No. 1 overall pick.
