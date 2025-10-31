Possible Titans Trade Pieces Ruled Out vs. Chargers
For a Tennessee Titans team with seemingly little left to look forward to during their current 1-7 campaign, the incoming trade deadline promises longevity and excitement that could spur a renewed sense of energy within the fanbase. That promise is, of course, dependent on whether or not the Titans actually do anything according to the various rumors that are plaguing the air around Nissan Stadium for the time being.
More Than Injuries?
Interestingly enough, this week's injury report for the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers features multiple pieces that have been consistently mentioned in trade discussions as winds of change blow in their direction.
Of the defensively heavy bunch, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods are all ruled out. In addition to that crew and representing the other side of the ball, veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley will also sit for the contest. The report was confirmed on X (Twitter) by Adam Schefter:
A closer look at Schefter's replies proves that the Titans' fanbase is more than in-tune with what this could mean for the franchise. "All on the trade block," said one account, while another mused, "...it could be the last time on a Titans injury report for some of these players."
An Uncertain Future
Of the group of four possible trade pieces, one stands out as a nonsensical addition to the conversation; at least, according to the reports about the team from a few weeks back.
Simmons, after rumors whirled earlier this season about his potentially being on the move, was said to be "untouchable" in such conversations, creating a cloud of mild doubt around this newer batch of rumors. Then again, the Titans have since begun a new head coaching search, seen the complete collapse of their offense, and, somehow still, haven't chalked their second win.
To that point, it feels like anything could happen at this interval in the team's campaign.
Not to mention that, against one of the hottest offenses in the NFL in quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers, little hope is had for a Tennessee win this week to start some sort of miraculous revolt within the walls of their transitioning team.
By all conceivable metrics, it feels like the Titans are ready to write this year off in favor of preparing for the next one, and part of that process may very well be moving pieces around to futureproof the franchise going forward.
