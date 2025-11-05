Reason Behind Titans' Quiet Trade Deadline Revealed
When 4 p.m. EST hit on November 4, the Tennessee Titans failed to make any noise. It was the third busiest trade deadline in recent memory, but Tennessee opted to keep nearly their entire team in tact.
The only players they ended up trading were Roger McCreary and Dre'Mont Jones. Numerous names had been brought up prior to the deadline, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano recapped why Tennessee went the route they did.
Titans Quiet Trade Deadline Explained
Titans fans weren't happy with their teams lack of moves, though ultimately their decision made sense. After taking the night to look back on what the Titans did, or didn't do, their decision to keep key players isn't going to hurt them as much as fans originally thought.
While moving on from players on expiring contracts wouldn't have hurt, the value simply wasn't there. Fowler and Graziano broke down the Titans deadline and what other moves they possibly could've made.
"The Titans had interest from teams on both tight end Chig Okonkwo and wide receiver Calvin Ridley, but they needed something significant to part with offensive playmakers for their rookie quarterback, Cam Ward," they said.
They continued, "They weren't eager to trade either one for that reason. Tennessee was a bit stuck, because while it badly needed more draft capital for the future, it didn't want to engage in late Day 3 pick swaps of little value."
At the end of the day, there are two main things that go into it. First, the trades had to be worth it. Second, no one valued the Titans players as much as they valued them. Knowing Tennessee couldn't find a team who needed Ridley as much as they did, it simply didn't make sense to move on from him.
Titans Look To The Future
Two players that seemed like a lock to be gone were Okonkwo and Arden Key. Both are on expiring contracts, and while age wasn't the biggest factor, they likely aren't going to be back next season. Instead of worrying about a compensatory draft pick, Tennessee simply could've sent them on their way.
Knowing teams had interest in Okonkwo, it is a bit shocking that he remains on the team. Gunnar Helm is ready for an increased role, though that may gradually happen while Okonkwo remains on the roster. Thankfully for Ward, most of his offense is in-tact and if he can finally put some points on the board, his defense remained relatively untouched.
