Titans Go Radio Silent During Eventful Trade Deadline
When the 2025 trade deadline came to an end, seven trades were made. The Tennessee Titans made sure to make moves with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens, but those two trades were nowhere near what fans expected.
This deadline saw the third most trades of all time, only trailing 2024 (8) and 2022 (10). Seeing as teams have been so active in recent memory, one would've expected the 1-8 Titans to make some noise.
Ultimately, all of their talks about "fielding the most calls" proved to go nowhere. Tennessee received a fine grade for their Dre'Mont Jones trade, and their Roger McCreary trade made sense, even though it wasn't ideal. At the end of the day, the Titans failed themselves.
Titans' Quiet Trade Deadline Benefits No One
The only buzzer-beating trade saw the New Orleans Saints trade offensive lineman Trevor Penning to the Los Angeles Chargers. Key Titans names such as Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Arden Key, Xavier Woods and T'Vondre Sweat, among many others, were brought up heavily in the last few days.
Clearly, the Titans' front office felt like they had enough to prepare them for the future. They likely couldn't find anyone who would take on Ridley's contract, but the 30-year-old, when healthy, is still a top receiver on this team.
Trading Pollard would've stung, though emerging running back Tyjae Spears has proved himself in recent weeks. After Pollard's performance against the Chargers, Mike McCoy and company believed it was in their best interest to keep him around.
Titans Defense Remains Intact
There's a real possibility their fifth-round pick from the Ravens becomes a fourth, but all they got out of this year was that pick and another conditional fifth-rounder. In the process, the only pick they gave up was a 2026 sixth rounder.
Trading two players for two late picks in 2026 isn't ideal, especially knowing they had more talent to dispose of. It's not like Titans fans wanted the team to make a million trades, but looking at the current state of the team, they have nothing to lose.
Tennessee failed to make any noise at the deadline which should in all honesty come as no surprise. This team is a disaster, and their lack of any real moves proves they don't have a plan to change things anytime soon. They don't have that tough of a schedule after their bye week, but don't expect this team to turn things around in their final eight games.
