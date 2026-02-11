Titans OL Coached Praised as NFL-Best

Robert Saleh's first move as the Tennessee Titans head coach, aside from boldly promising fans in Nashville a Super Bowl, was to ensure that he isn't alone on the sideline. Almost immediately - even before his own introductory press conference - Saleh got to work on stacking up a varied cast of assistants.

Now, predicated almost entirely on hardened experience (and, in one case, family ties), the Titans' coaching changes have drawn vast and varied support from onlookers all around. While "bigger names," such as offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, have drawn more attention, a less headline-inducing hire may end up being the most impactful of the bunch.

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo, one of the earliest adds to Saleh's staff, is slated to bring a stringent brand of protection to a Titans line that, at least this past year, desperately lacked it. In that vein, a recent online analysis brought Bricillo's expertise to light.

Outsmarting Opposing Defenses

"I’ve rewatched every Dart snap this last month & it’s abundantly clear the Giants had this edge Nate is referencing (listen) with Bricillo as OL coach," said CBS Sports' Dan Schneier in a post on X (Twitter).

'So many reps on tape where the OL had a plan & executed protections vs stunts/twists/blitzes." Bricillo, in spite of the Giants' overall struggles throughout the 2025-26 season (similar to Tennessee's own) helmed a unit with a rare edge over opposing defenses.

Given the fact that Tennessee's protective unit allowed rookie quarterback Cam Ward to be sacked 55 times in his first go under center, any upgrade at the position is bound to help. But a coach renowned for excelling at the position?

It's both a positive sign of the times for the Titans' franchise under Saleh, as well as Ward's own development under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

A Positive Sign of the Times

A good team starts, at least to some extent, with a cast of good coaches. The Titans' ultimate success under Saleh will be determined by the product he puts on the field, but the staff he's assembled represents about as good a start as could have been asked for.

With Bricillo conducting the line, to boot, Ward should be on deck for a much more comfortable second season as signal caller. His hire is one of many in a line of agreeable selections and, regarding that eventual on-field product, Bricillo's work should ease the mind of any worried fan.

