Titans Hire Robert Saleh’s Cousin in Defensive Role

Robert Saleh has, in just a few weeks of being at his recently realized post as the Tennessee Titans head coach, put together one of the more comprehesive staff resets of any team with a new leader. What started with his own signing quickly developed into coordinators - namely Brian Daboll and Gus Bradley - and assistants following suit immediately.

The former was hired before Saleh so much as took the stage to speak to the local Nashville media. To say that Saleh got out and running would be an understatement; the stage has, up to now, been properly set for the Titans to be competitive once more.

Yet before the staff starts making roster moves in free agency, some additional pieces on the sideline are still trickling their way into the headlines. Most recently, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Titans have brought on Wayne State linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Ahmed Saleh.

Keeping it in the Family

If that last name sounds obviously familiar, don't second guess yourself. HC Saleh's cousin is joining him and the aforementioned crew on-staff for the Titans.

It's a family business, right? Well, not exactly. So-called "nepotism" has drawn a lot of criticism around the league when high-level coaches employ their relatives in "gimme" roles below them, in any scenario. Tennessee, undoubtedly, will be next to receive this flack for their new defensive quality control coach (per Paul Kuharsky).

All the same, it isn't like the Wayne State veteran is completely without experience. As Zenitz notes in the post above, Saleh coached all-conference players at linebacker, as well as on special teams, this past season.

Level of competition aside, he's no stranger to the job that the Titans are likely to ask him to do. The hire doesn't seem like all that big a deal, if you can jump the hurdle of his last name being shared with another guy in the group.

Sharing Last Names

At the end of the day, family - perhaps more often friend - hires are far from uncommon in the NFL. All that should really matter to Titans fans is whether or not any given coach can do their job at a high level that benefits the team.

That, of course, will have to wait until football is actually being played; both for Ahmed Saleh and his cousin who, it seems, is in a much higher-stakes position.

