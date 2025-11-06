Titans Already Eyeing Free Agents
How soon is too soon to put the lid on the 2025-26 season? At 1-8, the Tennessee Titans are tied with the rest of the NFL's bottom-feeders for the worst record in the entire league; with no tenured head coach in place and a rookie-led unit on offense, things aren't shaping up to get any better, anytime soon.
Ahead of the Curve
The team's general manager Mike Borgonzi, perhaps as a result of that arguably undeniable reality, spoke to the media about the team already being in the process of scouting free agents ahead of next season, whatever that may look like and whoever it may be under.
"We are starting free agent meetings in early December. But we have been watching the free agents and building a board, similar to a draft board with free agents in the league and trying to figure out their market value, trying to figure out our needs at the end of the season," said Borgonzi.
Unlike your average, multi-win NFL team, the Titans' needs are more apparent now than most. Especially after moving multiple defensive pieces ahead of the trade deadline, Tennessee may look to fill gaps at that position specifically as they build a roster geared towards overhauling their current, misaligned culture. If Borgonzi is to be believed, a brighter future is only a matter of time for the Titans.
"We have a lot of cap space... but you have to stay disciplined to it, too... In the future we want to draft and develop guys, but there will be opportunities that if we see a player that we deem is going to help us, and we are thin at the position, we are going to attack it," he continued.
A "Have To"
Given a few more (expected) roster removals, Tennessee could end up with the most cap space in the league. At that point, moves evolve from a "should do" to a "have to" for a front office that has become relatively notorious in recent memory for passing on a turn.
"There is a balance to that. But you certainly want to be having your roster consist of more younger players that are drafted to really build the culture you want," Borgonzi finished.
Entering the bye week, Borgonzi's insistence that the team will use their resources to grow in the near future is, if nothing else, a sentiment worth holding onto, and for dear life.
