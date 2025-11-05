Titans' Mike Borgonzi Keeping Faith in Struggling Rookies
One of the few aspect of the Tennessee Titans' current team that is expected to remain relatively untouched is their 2025 rookie class, in spite of the coach that chose to draft them having been fired six games into their inaugural season. On both sides of the ball, Tennessee will still look to rely on their young options to be a base for the franchise to build off of moving forward, regardless of who is brought in to steer the ship.
Problems Bigger Than Individuals
Led by rookie quarterback and first overall pick Cam Ward, the bunch of first-years have made a relatively positive impression on the franchise, even in spite of their struggles. The team's current 1-8 record, if nothing else, feels reflective of the team's all-encompassing front office turmoil and inability to operate under a structured, intentioned mindset than anything else.
Not to mention struggles spurred by last season's failure under center in Will Levis; a QB who, despite a promising debut, set the team back with play at the position that ultimately led to Cam Ward being chosen in the first place.
Of Ward and his temporarily inexperienced cohorts, general manager Mike Borgonzi expressed faith in the group; both as building blocks for the franchise moving forward, as well as developmental pieces that will continue to trend in the right direction.
Looking Like a Rookie
"He looks like a rookie quarterback playing on a team that had the No.1 pick last year," Borgonzi said. "He is developing, and he is developing with a lot of other rookies, too..."
"They are learning together, and they are only going to be better because of it. I have full confidence that Cam, because of his work ethic, because of his drive, that he will fix the things he needs to fix, just like every quarterback in this league. I have full confidence that he's going to get there," he continued.
Of the team's group of rookies as a whole, Borgonzi called the class "special," expounding, "They represent everything that we want in a Titan... I think they are all contributing,"
If Borgonzi is to be believed, former head coach Brian Callahan may have done something good for the Titans after all according to whatever hand he may have had in selecting this batch of rookies. If the entire season is a wash, at least Tennessee has a core set of talent to depend on looking forward to the next head hire.
