Titans Fans Call Out Mike McCoy After Abysmal Performance

If tanking was the goal of Mike McCoy, he's certainly done that for the Tennessee Titans. After a few games that showed growth and a team that actually came ready to compete (for the most part), the Titans took another ten steps backwards with their performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Titans Fans Grow Increasingly Frustrated With Mike McCoy

At this point, the season is a lost cause. It has been for weeks, if not months, but no one expected the Titans to be embarrassed like this by a Jaguars team that just went to overtime with the Arizona Cardinals. To no surprise, fans aren't happy.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another commented, "Mike McCoy….. just refuses to do anything aggressive ever, man.

YOU ARE 1-10!!!!" That sparked a separate response, "Mike Mccoy didn’t get bullied enough by us this week with the holiday and has reverted back to his spineless self."

Mike McCoy you cowardly, cowardly man. — Two Tone Talk (@twotone_podcast) November 30, 2025

"I’m so ready to never hear the name Mike McCoy ever again," one fan commented. This individual wrote, "Y'all remember when Mike McCoy had 3 Timeouts and allowed a delay of game to happen in a critical 3rd down situation because he was too busy yapping with Bones on the sideline."

Tennessee's embarrassing performance didn't slip by the fanbase this week, "We are down 22. It’s 4th and 7 at midfield as a 1-10 team. What do we have to lose? I can’t believe Mike McCoy was ever a head coach in this league."

Just remember… After this season you won’t have to look at Mike McCoy and Bo Hardegree on the sidelines anymore. — Dr. B (@BlakeTheRxGuy) November 30, 2025

"It is wild how Mike McCoy might be the most incompetent and wildly unqualified interim HC of the worst team in the NFL," another commented.

Brian Callahan was galaxy bad but Mike McCoy is barely any better. We deserve so much better as a fanbase! — GTR (@Autismdad1) November 30, 2025

"Every shot of Mike McCoy shows a man at some level of confused," one fan wrote. Another responded, "Mike McCoy in meetings I assume:

Alright guys everything we did well? Throw that s--- straight into the trash. I want to embarrass ourselves, and that’s how it’s gonna go."

"I love how Mike McCoy thinks it’s a good idea to go for it on 4th and 18 but not 4th and 3," someone commented. That sparked another response, "Titans walk to the line before every snap/no energy Mike McCoy also seems like he hates coaching Cam Ward and Cam Ward equally seems like he hates playing for Mike McCoy lol!"

Titans fans likely won't have to put up with McCoy for long as there's little to no chance he becomes the permanent head coach this offseason.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!