Titans' Cam Ward Continues to Take Steps Forward
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward had to throw a career high 42 passes en route to the team's 10th loss of the season. Sitting at 1-10, no one expects anything out of this team the rest of the season. Honestly, that's best case scenario for Ward.
Ward has no competiton behind him, and he has valuable reps to gain more experience the rest of the season. Ward will have a chance to play a few quality teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, but has no pressure attached. Moving forward, he can just keep focusing on getting better.
Cam Ward Throws 42 Passes And Leads Team In Rushing Yards
Last week, Ward threw 37 passes as the team came off their bye and lost to the Houston Texans, 16-13. Even though that was a low-scoring affair, he only needed to throw five more passes as they fell to the Seattle Seahawks, 30-24. Sure, they only lost by six points, but it wasn't exactly the closest game throughout.
Regardless, Ward continues to improve. There's no doubt about it, the rookie continues to get better. Ward threw 256 yards, which was his highest total since October 26 when he threw for 259. His career high came in the team's lone win on October 5 when he threw for 265 yards.
While he stepped up in the passing game, he's continued to use his legs more, which is a great sign for this offense. Against the Seahawks, he had a career high six carries for 37 yards and scored the first rushing touchdown of his career. It truly was a career day for Ward, but it became clear he was forced to use his legs as this team was without veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley and rookie WR Elic Ayomanor.
Mistake Free Football
If Tennessee wants to ever complete one of these late-game comebacks, they know they have to be nearly, if not perfect. Thankfully for Ward, he hasn't thrown an interception for three straight weeks. That marks the longest stretch of his career, which is a bit depressing, but still impressive.
Ward didn't throw an INT in either of his first two games, but proceeded to throw one in six straight games. Fumbles also haunted him as fans quickly coined Ward a turnover machine. Now that there isn't as much pressure and he's began to settle in, he continues to protect the football and that's a fantastic sign for the future.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!