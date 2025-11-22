All Titans

Titans’ WR Depth Faces Major Test Without Elic Ayomanor

The Tennessee Titans are once again at a major disadvantage, this time due to the absence of wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

Jordon Lawrenz

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into their Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans are down two of their top three wide receivers. Once again, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has his work cut out for him.

Sitting at 1-9, the last thing the Titans wanted to hear was that WR Elic Ayomanor's hamstring injury would be enough to keep him out of action. Sadly, they were met with that harsh reality and will have to play the Seattle Seahawks without both him and WR Calvin Ridley, who was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chig Okonkwo's Biggest Game Yet

Chig Okonkw
Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) reaches for the ball the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

At this point, tight end Chig Okonkwo has no choice but to step up. He currently leads the team with 32 receptions for 337 receiving yards. Whether he's back or not next season, these final few games will establish just how much of a connection he has with Ward.

Okonkwo has yet to score this season, something he'd love to do against the Seahawks. He has 184 yards after the catch which is by far the most on the team, proving just how effective he can be when he has the ball in hands. For reference, only three other players are in triple digits.

Chimere Dike Has to Step Up

Chimere Dik
Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley (0) tackles Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Until the team figures out what they're doing with undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo, Ward's former teammate at Miami, all eyes will be on Dike. He was also shaken up last week, but he's been practicing and is good to go heading into their game against Seattle.

Dike is primarily a special teams guy, but he's also proven to be effective in the passing game. He recorded his first receiving touchdown a few weeks ago as he's currently fifth on the team with 23 receptions for 208 yards.

Van Jefferson's Breakout Game

Van Jefferso
Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Van Jefferson (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Young players seem to be the identity of this team, but there's no better time for 29-year-old Van Jefferson to make an impact than now. The veteran wideout is on pace to surpass the 276 receiving yards he had last season in Pittsburgh, but that's quite a low bar to have.

Other than his 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams when he had 802 yards, he hasn't finished with more than 400 in a season. If there was ever a week for him to have a breakout performance, it's against the Seahawks. Ward needs Jefferson now more than ever, so it's time to see what he still has left in the tank.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

Home/News