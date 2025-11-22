Titans’ WR Depth Faces Major Test Without Elic Ayomanor
Heading into their Week 12 matchup, the Tennessee Titans are down two of their top three wide receivers. Once again, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has his work cut out for him.
Sitting at 1-9, the last thing the Titans wanted to hear was that WR Elic Ayomanor's hamstring injury would be enough to keep him out of action. Sadly, they were met with that harsh reality and will have to play the Seattle Seahawks without both him and WR Calvin Ridley, who was ruled out for the rest of the season.
Chig Okonkwo's Biggest Game Yet
At this point, tight end Chig Okonkwo has no choice but to step up. He currently leads the team with 32 receptions for 337 receiving yards. Whether he's back or not next season, these final few games will establish just how much of a connection he has with Ward.
Okonkwo has yet to score this season, something he'd love to do against the Seahawks. He has 184 yards after the catch which is by far the most on the team, proving just how effective he can be when he has the ball in hands. For reference, only three other players are in triple digits.
Chimere Dike Has to Step Up
Until the team figures out what they're doing with undrafted free agent Xavier Restrepo, Ward's former teammate at Miami, all eyes will be on Dike. He was also shaken up last week, but he's been practicing and is good to go heading into their game against Seattle.
Dike is primarily a special teams guy, but he's also proven to be effective in the passing game. He recorded his first receiving touchdown a few weeks ago as he's currently fifth on the team with 23 receptions for 208 yards.
Van Jefferson's Breakout Game
Young players seem to be the identity of this team, but there's no better time for 29-year-old Van Jefferson to make an impact than now. The veteran wideout is on pace to surpass the 276 receiving yards he had last season in Pittsburgh, but that's quite a low bar to have.
Other than his 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams when he had 802 yards, he hasn't finished with more than 400 in a season. If there was ever a week for him to have a breakout performance, it's against the Seahawks. Ward needs Jefferson now more than ever, so it's time to see what he still has left in the tank.
