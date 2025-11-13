Titans QB Names Biggest Area for Improvement
On the heels of their bye break last week, the Tennessee Titans, at 1-8, are still trying to find ways to salvage their thus far abysmal 2025-26 campaign. After the midseason firing of Brian Callahan in his second year as head coach, the franchise took a nosedive, even more so than they had prior to his going.
With interim HC Mike McCoy at the top, the team has yet to win a game, though those struggles can't be pinned entirely on McCoy. Between injured veterans on either side of the ball and rookies failing to find their footing in (admittedly, far too quick) time, the roster simply has a long way to go before achieving any team's goal of being competitive once more.
Yearning to Compete
Much of the unit's misalginment goes back to first-year quarterback Cam Ward who, for reasons both his own and out of his control, has fallen short of the expectations that comes with being a first overall pick. With just five touchdowns to six interceptions on the year, the young signal caller is working to identify his most-needed area of improvement at he and the Titans head into the second half of their season.
"For myself, I thought the biggest thing I could improve on was just not missing easy plays, just being overly focused, even on the little things that I critique myself on," said Ward, speaking to the media ahead of Tennessee's divisional matchup at home with the Houston Texans. "But then just as a whole, offensively, just doing the things that we're good at more, more throughout the game, more in practice, and then just leading to good offensive play."
One Win is All it Takes
"We can turn the season around with one week," he continued. "We try to take it one day at a time, one week at a time. We've got a good energy going, just in and out the locker room, the new guys that we got in, we welcomed them in with open arms, but them boys ready to work.
According to Ward, one win is all it may take for Tennessee to right their sinking ship. Even if the Titans don't turn it around completely, Ward's comments should spark some flames of hope in what has been a dark, dreary environment at Nissan Stadium this year.
Game by game, if he can find ways to improve, the Titans franchise may have their most important question answered under center before another new coach is brought into the fold.
