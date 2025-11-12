Titans Fall to Last in Power Rankings During Bye Week
Can a team get worse without so much as taking a snap? Whether or not it’s feasible, the Tennessee Titans certainly appear to be a prime candidate for the possibility, at least in the eyes of onlookers. After their bye week, Tennessee dropped two spots, now in last place, in Sports Illustrated’s NFL Power Rankings.
A Founded Sense of Doubt
This may seem like an unfounded tick in the wrong direction at first, but given the Titans' general trends on the season as a whole, it isn't a stretch to buy into their position at the bottom of any given list such as this one. As aggravating as it may be for the Titans' faithful, until an efficient front office change is made, this low-level placement is the franchise's norm.
At 1-8 with the Houston Texans set to come to Nissan Stadium next, the only team that shutout the Titans, in an embarrassing 26-0 loss, things don't appear in line to improve immediately. Even if the navy, baby blue and white manage to win another game or two throughout the second half of their 2025-26 campaign, the damage done in their almost winless drought up to this point will strip a team of any good faith previously achieved.
In a blurb accompanying their bottom of the barrel ranking, the Titans were given a rather blunt, tongue-in-cheek treatment: "I don’t have a ton to add on the state of the Titans right now, but I do encourage you to become as enraptured in these videos of daily life in the coldest city on Earth as I am."
Goal Going Forward
If that doesn't illustrate the painful disinterest and unmoving momentum around the Titans' franchise at the moment, nothing can. By all conceivable metrics, Tennessee is essentially irrelevant to the wider NFL landscape. The goal going forward, in addition to accepting the struggles now, is to hire someone who can change that perception.
While the Titans may embody the worst ideals and numbers in the national media right now, given their cast of promising rookies and handful of ongoing cornerstones, such as veteran defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, the pieces are in place for whoever is brought in next to take the wheel.
It'll likely go down as the most important hire for the franchise in extensive recent memory, either way, and will impact the team's path going forward far beyond another simple misstep.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!