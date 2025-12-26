Titans Must Add One Of These Free Agent WRs

Even if veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley returns, the Tennessee Titans must add another wideout. Rookies Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike have been phenomenal, but they're far from enough to help get rookie quarterback Cam Ward to the next level.

George Pickens' name has been floated around quite a bit, but that could be a huge risk for Tennessee to take. It's not like Pickens has been around many winning teams, but coming to a rebuilding Titans squad could bring out the worst in him.

That said, his skills are undeniable. He's far from the only free agent wide receiver on the table, and that's why the Titans need to keep their options open.

Top Free Agent Wide Receivers

Other than Pickens, there are five names Tennessee can consider. No matter what, adding a receiver is going to cost them. Thankfully, Tennessee has over $100 million in cap space to work with and they can't be afraid to use it.

1. Alec Pierce

At 25-years-old, Tennessee knows they want to keep getting younger. 31-year-old Ridley simply isn't cutting it, and even if they bring him back, they know he's not a true WR1 in the NFL anymore. Ultimately, the same can't be said about Pierce.

Pierce is 200 yards shy of being a 3,000 yard receiver. He's had back to back 800+ yard seasons which is something Titans fans haven't seen in forever. Even though he missed a pair of games, he's still having the best season of his career.

2. Wan'Dale Robinson

Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (17) runs upfield after catching a swing pass in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Even with everything going on in New York, Robinson has managed to put together quite the year. He has two more games to get 99 yards which would make him a 1,000 yard receiver for the first time in his career. At 24-years-old, he's in a similar position as Pierce which makes him a perfect fit for the Titans.

3. Jauan Jennings

Jennings is getting up there at 28-years-old, but he could be a much cheaper option compared to some of these other names. Jennings may not be an ideal WR1, but he's been a touchdown machine with 14 in his last two seasons.

4. Rashid Shaheed

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Shaheed is in a similar position as Jennings. At 27-years-old, he ended up getting traded from New Orleans to Seattle. He hasn't exactly done much with the Seahawks, and this is likely the riskiest name on the list. He showed upside with the Saints, but if Tennessee is looking to stay cheap, this is a name to keep an eye on.

5. Romeo Doubs

After muffing an onside kick that cost the Green Bay Packers their latest game against the Chicago Bears, this one seems risky. The Packers coaching staff continues to say Doubs has the best hands they've ever seen, and he still has plenty of time to get back on track. At 25-years-old, Doubs will be a much cheaper option compared to the likes of Pierce or Robinson.

