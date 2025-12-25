Three Reasons Titans Could Lose to Saints
In this story:
The Tennessee Titans have flipped a switch late in the season, winning two of their last three games while scoring 24 or more points in every single one of those contests.
Sitting at 3-12, Cam Ward and the Titans are now heading into a duel of two of the top rookie quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL Draft against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints, who much like Tennessee got off to a putrid start, have suddenly broken off three-straight victories and proven themselves to be a difficult opponent as the campaign draws to a close.
With that, here are three reasons why the Titans could become the latest team to fall to New Orleans.
Passing Offense Can't Get Going
Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has put together a string of strong performances recently. He hadn't thrown for more than one touchdown in a single game entering Week 14, yet he's tallied two in each of the Titans' past three contests with only one interception during that span.
The Saints' passing defense is among the best in the league, however, as they allow the fifth-fewest yards per game through the air at 177.3
New Orleans allowed 131 passing yards to undrafted rookie signal caller Brady Cook and the New York Jets in a 29-6 win for the former last week, and Tennessee is hoping it doesn't suffer a similar fate.
Titans Have No Answer for Shough
Shough had plenty of detractors as a draft prospect due to his age, but the 26-year-old is proving why that narrative had little merit.
The No. 40 overall pick in the second round, Shough has thrown for 580 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions with a 69.1 percent completion rate on 81 attempts in New Orleans' past two victories against the Carolina Panthers and Jets.
The Titans turned in their best defensive showing of the campaign in a 26-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, ceding 133 yards of offense, but that came while facing third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun for most of the day.
Shough and the Saints are a far more capable unit, and if Tennessee can't slow them down, it could be a long day.
Penalties Remain an Issue
The Titans lead the league in penalties this season with 120, and they were called for 12 for a total of 82 yards in last week's victory over Kansas City.
It's not like earning a win is impossible even when playing an undisciplined brand of football, but Tennessee simply can't afford to make those same mistakes against a Saints squad that's among the hottest in the league.
Should the Titans limit their infractions, a win at home is very much in the cards. If the opposite is true and the officiating crew is all over them for their sloppy play, though, then it's tough to see a path to a victory.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
Jack is a New Jersey native who graduated from the University of Pittsburgh as a Media & Professional Communications major in 2024 who is now covering the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Yankees for On SI.