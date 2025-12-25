Three Reasons Titans Could Lose to Saints

The Tennessee Titans have flipped a switch late in the season, winning two of their last three games while scoring 24 or more points in every single one of those contests.

Sitting at 3-12, Cam Ward and the Titans are now heading into a duel of two of the top rookie quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL Draft against Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints, who much like Tennessee got off to a putrid start, have suddenly broken off three-straight victories and proven themselves to be a difficult opponent as the campaign draws to a close.

With that, here are three reasons why the Titans could become the latest team to fall to New Orleans.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Passing Offense Can't Get Going

Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, has put together a string of strong performances recently. He hadn't thrown for more than one touchdown in a single game entering Week 14, yet he's tallied two in each of the Titans' past three contests with only one interception during that span.

The Saints' passing defense is among the best in the league, however, as they allow the fifth-fewest yards per game through the air at 177.3

New Orleans allowed 131 passing yards to undrafted rookie signal caller Brady Cook and the New York Jets in a 29-6 win for the former last week, and Tennessee is hoping it doesn't suffer a similar fate.

Titans Have No Answer for Shough

Shough had plenty of detractors as a draft prospect due to his age, but the 26-year-old is proving why that narrative had little merit.

The No. 40 overall pick in the second round, Shough has thrown for 580 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions with a 69.1 percent completion rate on 81 attempts in New Orleans' past two victories against the Carolina Panthers and Jets.

The Titans turned in their best defensive showing of the campaign in a 26-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, ceding 133 yards of offense, but that came while facing third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun for most of the day.

Shough and the Saints are a far more capable unit, and if Tennessee can't slow them down, it could be a long day.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Mike McCoy walks on the field during warm up prior to the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Penalties Remain an Issue

The Titans lead the league in penalties this season with 120, and they were called for 12 for a total of 82 yards in last week's victory over Kansas City.

It's not like earning a win is impossible even when playing an undisciplined brand of football, but Tennessee simply can't afford to make those same mistakes against a Saints squad that's among the hottest in the league.

Should the Titans limit their infractions, a win at home is very much in the cards. If the opposite is true and the officiating crew is all over them for their sloppy play, though, then it's tough to see a path to a victory.

