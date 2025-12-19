Titans Fans Give Early NFL Draft Opinions

The 2025 Tennessee Titans have, up to now, redefined disappointment for the fans in Nissan Stadium. After coming up wholly short of expectations under head coach Brian Callahan in last year's 3-14 finish, the franchise, in chasing consistent wins, fired the head coach in the midst of their rookie class appearing more promising than any other in recent memory.

Led by quarterback Cam Ward, Tennessee's varied cast of young playmakers have proven that, even when the captain is more than misled, his ship can still stay afloat. Now with a vacancy in Callahan's former position, the Titans' front office are approaching an awfully important hire, as it relates to players that need a capable coach in that position to develop them.

The franchise needs not only a new HC, but a new vision to which to mold high picks and other such similar roster moves. As their inherently crucial offseason draws closer by the week, Titans fans have taken to social media to make predictions, share hopes and, as it so often goes online, argue with one another about their team's future and who is most likely to rock the navy blue and white next.

Another Crucial Position

Not only that, but for the 2026 NFL Draft, the team will be (yet again) in a crucial position with one of the highest stakes in the selection.

The post, by SleeperTitans, simply asked, "if the Titans stay at pick No. 3, who do you want them to draft?"

If the Titans stay at pick No. 3, who do you want them to draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gtuNDY8sqj — SleeperTitans (@SleeperTitanUp) December 17, 2025

The general consensus among the replies, perhaps surprisingly, seemed to vouch for Tennessee trading back. "They can still get a decent trade down at that spot. It's not like the number one pick was the only spot with that power," replied one fan. "Trade down, fill more needs," replied another, simply.

If we’re 1, 2 or 3 try and trade back for more picks and take Love or Tate. If you can’t trade back take Arvell Reese or Caleb Downs — Titans&Grizz Prisoner (@TitsandGrizz) December 17, 2025

The other most popular option was the request for linebacker Arvell Reese. Even non-Titans fans commented on the team's need at LB, with one remarking, "Not a titans fan but they definitely need WR help and lineman help."

Forked Road

"If we stay at 3 Reese," added another, assuming Tennessee doesn't take the latter, oft-mentioned route. "Arvell Reese or trade back," offered one fan with an ultimate, forked-road sort of ultimatum for their favorite franchise.

I have heard nothing but a consensus (they're really good) on Reese and Tate both fan wise and media/scouts.



I believe in us to find someone at either of those positions in FA so honestly I'm down with either #titanup — JoeSchmoeYo (@i_Colossus_i) December 17, 2025

For a team with a 2-12 record to retain dedicated fans speaks to the nature of who Tennessee has filling their fans. Now more than ever - for the fans and players, both - the Titans have to make a good hire and a good pick, both. Their apparently neverending rebuild can't last forever.

At least, it can't if folks are expected to stick around and buy tickets.

