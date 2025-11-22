Titans Rookie Has Coach’s Attention
As has been the normal case for the Tennessee Titans through ten games this season, the team is set to miss much of their active roster in this weekend's match with the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium.
On top of missing veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley already, Tennessee will also go without rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor in their next homecoming. Given the early-season, self-induced departure of Tyler Lockett at receiver also, the team's pass-catching room has hit a new level of scarcity ahead of their bout with Seattle.
A Rookie Standout
All that remains of the unit's regular rotation is Chimere Dike who, despite dealing with a chest injury of his own, is set to compete for the Titans come kickoff. Not only is Dike's resolve enough to earn him respect from the Titans faithful but, since his elevation into a more involved role, the first-year receiver has thoroughly impressed, from nationally recognized special teams efforts to catching a touchdown from fellow rookie Cam Ward under center.
Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy spoke with the media following the team's late-week practice, highlighting Dike's work ethic and professional attitude.
"He's his normal self," said McCoy of Dike, leading up to the team's aforementioned battle with the visiting Seahawks. "He just works every day, and he's Chim. It's outstanding."
Dike is a True Pro
"You love everything about him," he continued. "I mean we've been saying the same thing from the first time you guys asked a question about him when he had some success, and he's a young player that is a true pro and he only does it one way. He works his tail off and you love the guy."
Against the Seahawks specifically, fans can expect Dike to take on an even more involved role than he's already had; as the Titans work to fill in the numerous gaps below him, Dike may very well end up as the only reliable constant by the end of the weekend. All the same, according to HC McCoy, he's more than suited for the task.
To boot, it's beneficial for Ward to get extended reps with Dike too, given that the team's active search for a more permanent head-man will likely yield seismic roster changes. As productive rookies, the QB/WR combination appear to be two of the few pieces unlikely to shift.
Dike may not be winning Tennessee games right now, but his steady improvement - and occasional explosive capability - suggests that he eventually will be.
