Titans Should Hire Anyone But Matt Nagy

At 2-12, little excitement remains for the rest of the Tennessee Titans current campaign. What had begun as a second chance for former head coach Brian Callahan turned into a cautionary tale for hiring "hot button" coordinators with little experience at the helm, ultimately re-opening the HC headset for the second time in two years.

Now, in spite of the team's young talent spurring consistently competitive games for the first time all season, much of the focus has turned to the Titans' search for a new captain. As the offseason draws closer and the market of potential hires begins to outline, fans are starting to get the first real idea as to who their team could bring in prior to the 2026-27 season.

All the Wrong Reasons

In a recent report from The Athletic's Dianna Russini, multiple key names were mentioned as possibilities in Tennessee's long and breathy hunt. On the list - which is interesting for a number of reasons - one name sticks out for all the wrong ones.

That is, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy is “viewed internally as a serious candidate” to be the next head coach of the Titans, per Dianna Russini. pic.twitter.com/RyQpfI5tGw — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) December 20, 2025

Not only does Nagy's track record in a lead position not ring promisingly for his potential in Tennessee (the former HC went 6-11 in his final year with the Chicago Bears), but even his current stint as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator has fans on that side of the field calling for his job.

The #Chiefs HAVE to fire OC Matt Nagy asap. Your once GOAT-bound QB is now simply above average. pic.twitter.com/DWK1HZsCKn — Garett Bowles (@GarettBOfficial) December 8, 2025

Since Nagy's takeover of the red and yellow offense in 2023, as pointed out in a post on X (Twitter), phenom quarterback Patrick Mahomes has leveled three straight rating lows, including one year with a season-high in interceptions (14).

Whether or not the Chiefs kept winning during that period is besides the point; after all, Brian Callahan coordinated a Cincinnati Bengals offense all the way to a Super Bowl before barely making it through one year as the Titans' woeful captain.

Avoiding Repeat Failure

A hypothetical Nagy hire stinks of all the same problems that Callahan would ultimately present. No matter what, Tennessee, as a franchise, cannot afford to make that same mistake again. Interestingly enough, among six candidates mentioned by the aforementioned Russini, Nagy is the only OC on the list.

The rest is entirely comprised of defensive-minded coordinators with varying track records across the league. That may be another issue entirely, but on a more positive note, Nagy does appear to be a thankful outlier on a list sprinkled with more trustworthy experience.

At least Titans fans can focus on games to get them by until news eventually breaks on a new hire, right? Well, this weekend, the team plays Kansas City at home.

It can only be hoped that Nagy isn't coaching for a new job.

