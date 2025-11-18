All Titans

Titans Could Finally Add Cam Ward's Favorite College WR

Jordon Lawrenz

Tennessee Titans Xavier Restrepo, left, and Cam Ward stretch during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The two were former teammates at the University of Miami.
Tennessee Titans Xavier Restrepo, left, and Cam Ward stretch during OTAs at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, May 28, 2025. The two were former teammates at the University of Miami. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tragedy struck when the Tennessee Titans announced that veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be out for the rest of the season. Even though he missed numerous games, he was still the team's leading receiver for quite some time.

He's since been passed by rookie WR Elic Ayomanor, someone who has been dealing with injury issues of his own. If that wasn't enough, rookie WR Chimere Dike had a concussion scare and the team later learned he had a chest contusion.

With so many injuries piling up, the team may have no choice but to elevate a pair of practice squad wideouts heading into their game against the Seattle Seahawks.

It May Finally Be Xavier Restrepo's Time

At 23-years-old, the Titans may have no choice but to look at elevating rookie quarterback Cam Ward's old Miami teammate. The former Hurricane went undrafted, and Tennessee has done nothing with him this entire season. Knowing their already extremely thin at the wide receiver position, it would be a no-brainer to finally give Restrpo a chance.

At the end of the day, how much worse can Restrepo be than anyone else on this offense? Tennessee has failed to score more than 20 points in all but one of their games. Restrepo had 2,844 career yards in college. 11 of his 21 career touchdowns came in his senior season, where he averaged a career high 16.3 yards per reception.

Ward put up 4,313 yards at Miami last year and 26.13% of those went Restrepo's way. He led the team with 69 receptions and he had a 77-yard reception which was the team's longest of the season. Not only that, but he was the lone receiver with double digit touchdowns.

James Proche II Remains On The Titans Radar

In some horrendous scenario where Ward is left without Ayomanor and Dike, they'd have no choice but to go to Restrepo and Proche. Seeing as Ward's top receivers against the Houston Texans were Ayomanor, Van Jefferson and Mason Kinsey, it's clear he needs some backup.

Proche, 29, has played for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The 5'11'' 193-pound wideout has just 299 career yards on 28 receptions. Even though he's played 62 career games, he's far from the 3,949 yard receiver he was at SMU.

When it comes to the most upside, Restrepo clearly has the most potential. He's younger, faster, and his prior relationship with Ward leaves him as the clear and obvious name to elevate should the Titans need a boost at WR.

