Titans Due For Win Over Chargers
Recent history may not exactly favor the Tennessee Titans over the Los Angeles Chargers, but there's a key trend to keep an eye on. These two teams are 2-2 in their last four meetings, but no team has won two straight since the Chargers did so in 2016 and 2018.
Knowing that the Chargers won their game on November 10 last year, the Titans are due for a win. In order to keep the streak of alternating wins going, interim head coach Mike McCoy would indeed get his revenge on November 2 at Nissan Stadium.
Titans vs. Chargers History
For quite some time, Tennessee was completely outmatched by the Chargers. This goes back to the days of the teams facing off as Houston vs. San Diego, a crazy way of showing how quickly things can change. The Titans went winless from 1993-2013.
On September 22, 2013, quarterback Jake Locker put an end to the Chargers chokehold over Tennessee. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers went 20/24 for 184 yards with a touchdown, but he was outplayed by Locker, the team's No. 8 overall pick in 2011.
While these teams haven't played much since that game in 2013, Locker changed the course of history. After going 0-9 in a 20-year stretch, which included an AFC Wild Card game, the Titans are now 3-4 against the Chargers in their last seven meetings.
Titans Due For A Win
Should the trend of alternating wins continue, Tennessee will get their first win at Nissan Stadium in nearly a year. November 3, 2024, marked the last time the Titans won at their home stadium. Looking at the recent trends is much easier than looking at the stats, which clearly don't add up in Tennessee's favor.
Last year, the Chargers improved to 6-3 as they pushed the Titans down to 2-7. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 14 of his 18 passes for 164 yards with a touchdown. Running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins combined for 105 rushing yards.
Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had one of the best games of the season, 18/23 for 175 yards with two touchdowns. Shockingly, running back Tyjae Spears outplayed Tony Pollard. Spears had just seven carries for 47 yards while Pollard had nine for 44. Levis added five carries for 41 yards, but don't expect Cam Ward to finish with 40 yards on the ground. It's clear Tennessee can beat LA with their run game, it's just a matter of that plan coming to fruition.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!