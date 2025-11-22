All Titans

Viral Comparison Proves Titans’ Cam Ward Outplayed MVP Frontrunner

A recent viral comparison showed just how well Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward played compared to this MVP frontrunner.

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs against Houston defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. (97) late in the fourth quarter during their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Titans scored a touchdown on the next play and tied the game with a Tennessee place kicker Joey Slye (6) extra point. With about 1:30 to go in the game, Houston moved down the field and kicked a game-winning field goal to run out the clock. The final score: Texans 16 - Titans 13. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While this comparison is in no way stating that Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward should win the MVP, it puts into perspective how tough this league truly is. What people thought was a horrific performance from Ward turned out to be one that not even Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen could replicate.

After a six-touchdown performance a week ago, all eyes were on Allen as he pursued another MVP award. Allen and company fell to the Houston Texans in a shocking upset. Keep in mind, Ward and the Titans had just played Houston the week prior.

In this comparison, it goes to show how stats aren't everything. Allen did what he could to lead his team down the field for a game-winning drive, but he ultimately failed to do so. Ward is by no means better than Allen, but his performance against the Texans sure was better than Allen's.

Ward vs. Texans Compared to Allen vs. Texans

For starters, Ward didn't throw an interception against the Texans which was a huge win for Tennessee. Coming off their Bye, he was able to regroup and proved that he's able to play mistake free football. For the first time since Weeks 1 and 2, he's gone back-to-back weeks without an interception. Keep in mind, Allen threw two picks.

The Texans defensive line is no joke, but it's not like the Titans have the best offensive line. Thankfully for Ward, he was able to avoid major damage. In the two times he's faced Houston this season, Ward has only been sacked five times. When Allen played the Texans, he was sacked eight times.

Not all of that goes on Allen, but there was a video of him scrambling that resulted in one of the worst sacks of the season. Had Ward done something like that, people would've been calling for him to be benched.

Ward Finished With a Touchdown and More Rushing Yards

The Texans defense is no joke and that's exactly why Ward was forced to run more than he has all season long. He ended up with three carries for 33 yards, a new career high for the Miami graduate. Previously, he didn't have more than 22 rushing yards in a game.

Not only that, but Ward threw a passing touchdown, something that Allen failed to do. Allen, who's been known to use his legs, finished with just five carries for 20 yards. Sure, this was Ward's second time playing the Texans this season, but these are all numbers worth keeping an eye on.

