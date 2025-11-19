Titans Take Top Arizona WR in Latest Mock Draft
Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is looking like the best wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and a recent mock draft has the Tennessee Titans landing him though a projected trade with the New York Jets.
In his projections for ESPN, Matt Miller sees the Titans trading down to the fourth-overall pick, and landing Tyson in the draft.
"For the Titans to get a true evaluation of [rookie quarterback Cam] Ward, he needs a go-to receiver to throw to alongside emerging supporting players Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike," Miller wrote. "Tyson is the big-play deep threat Tennessee's offense is missing, as he has 57 receptions for 628 yards and eight touchdowns this season after catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024."
"At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he doesn't have hulking size, but Tyson elevates to play the ball in the air like a much larger player while still providing the speed to rip off big runs. With its young offensive line building chemistry, the best thing Tennessee can do for Ward is build up a cast of young receivers around him like Cincinnati did forJoe Burrow."
On their NFL Draft consensus board, the Athletic lists Tyson eighth overall with the highest ranking of any wide receiver. Next-best is Ohio's Carnell Tate, at 13th.
Concerns About Tyson
Tyson is suffering from a recent injury that could hurt his draft stock. The hamstring injury, which has limited him since an October 18 game against Texas Tech. Tyson did return to practice this week, following a promising announcement from the team. That said, the setback could push him further down the draft board. Only time will tell.
A Yahoo Sports overview of Tyson's injury history does not paint an encouraging picture for the young upstart, however.
"Perhaps more concerning is Tyson's injury history," Anthony Licciardi wrote. "A significant knee injury ended his Colorado tenure and all but eliminated his 2023 campaign. In 2024, a collarbone injury held him out of Arizona State's playoff games. Now, a hamstring injury has cost him at least a month of his platform season."
After a season of wide receiver injuries for the Titans, his history of getting hurt might be enough to keep them away.
The Titans have the worst record in the league at 1-9. They selected Ward with their first-overall pick in 2025, and the rebuild will continue when the season ends, and they are put out of their current misery. They face off against the 7-3 Seattle Seahawks in Week 12, slated for 1:00 pm EST.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!