Titans Fans Revisit Mike Vrabel Firing After Patriots Success
The Tennessee Titans decision to fire Mike Vrabel will go down as one of their most polarizing in recent memory.
If anything was learned from Brian Callahan, it's the fact that this team needs the right leader to get back on track. Vrabel certainly seemed like that, but the team was far from pleased with his record in Tennessee.
The Titans moved on from Vrabel, who later found himself as head coach of the New England Patriots. In a world where the Patriots are one win away from another Super Bowl appearance, Titans fans have to sit back and wonder what could've been.
Vrabel has done wonders for quarterback Drake Maye, so the sky truly would have been the limit with Cam Ward. Regardless, this team is seemingly days away from naming their next head coach while Vrabel is a few weeks away from winning the Super Bowl.
Titans Fans Revisit Vrabel Firing
"I think he's lucky to get that job and play a high school schedule," one petty fan wrote. Another responded, "He was bad about hiring bad coordinators in Tennessee. We had Todd Dowing and Tim Kelly, not Josh McDaniels."
Someone added, "Vrabel was 8-16 in last 24 games with Titans...It can both be true that Vrabel needed to go and he is doing good with Pats. He probably learned a lot from getting fired."
"99% of the fan base wanted Vrabel gone," this fan contributed. Looking at the Patriots record, this individual is crediting their success elsewhere, "I don’t think Titans should’ve fired Vrabel but don’t agree it’s a no-brainer mistake in hindsight bc of Pats success. Drake Maye has been more of the reason this season than Vrabel imo."
Another fan chimed in, "In the moment, in a vacuum, with our record and trajectory, it WAS the right decision."
"A full blown rebuild was necessary and he wanted no part of it... Move on!" One Titans fan urges the rest. That led to this response, "You forget he started our losing streak. Two years of it to be exact."
Someone added, "You think we'd be in the same spot as the patriots this year if he had stayed? No. Hes gone, its done, and it wouldve happened one way or another."
"Firing vrabel wasn’t wrong they just hired the wrong replacement. Vrabel is a good coach but he’s not the same vrabel he was here. Wish him the best," this fan added as they've found peace with the Titans decision. It's far from a move that pleased everyone, but at the end of the day it benefits no one to keep looking back and live in regret.
