Titans Star No Longer a Cut Candidate

With just three games remaining, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is 153 yards shy of his fourth-straight 1,000 yard season. A few weeks ago, fans were almost positive that Pollard was going to be cut.

While he was never a true trade candidate, his name emerged late in the cycle. Tennessee opted to keep their offense in tact, but Pollard's name has been floated around for quite some time as a no-brainer cut candidate.

After back to back 100+ yard weeks, that is no longer the case. Tennessee has made it clear Pollard is this team's top running back, and there's no reason to cut him heading into the final year of his contract.

Tony Pollard Saved His Career

Most rushing yards in week 15:



TreVeyon Henderson - 148

James Cook - 107

Tony Pollard - 104

Jawhar Jordan - 101

Derrick Henry - 100

D'Andre Swift - 98

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - 96

Bijan Robinson - 93

Javonte Williams - 91

Jonathan Taylor - 87 pic.twitter.com/xWQifRIQol — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) December 16, 2025

While this seems like an over-exaggeration, there's no team in the league that would have taken a chance with Pollard at RB1. If he can't make an impact on a team with zero offensive weapons, why should any team believe he's going to make a difference on theirs.

Center Corey Levin deserves a ton of credit for helping turn this team's run-game around. Prior to the Cleveland Browns game, there was never a thought that Pollard was going to hit 1,000 yards this season. Now, he's averaging 4.5 yards per carry, which is highest since 2022.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) hands the ball off to running back Tony Pollard (20) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Pollard has been on a tear these last three games, and while Tyjae Spears may be the future, Tennessee would be silly to not stay with the hot hand. With three games remaining, Pollard needs just 51 yards per came to cross the 1,000 mark once more.

Pollard's Three-Year Contract

Once his time with the Dallas Cowboys came to an end, the Titans decided that Pollard should be their new RB1. The 28-year-old clearly still has a lot left in the tank, and all things considered he's been worth the $21.75 million they threw his way.

When Pollard signed that three-year deal, it included a potential out in 2026. According to Spotrac, that out would turn his deal into a two-year, $14.5M contract. It would've left the Titans with $2M in dead cap.

The Titans' cap space isn't an issue, but at this point cutting him makes no sense. Pollard is set to earn a base salary of $6.74M next year, which is sizable compared to the $1.49M he made in 2024. Knowing how much they've leaned on Pollard these past few weeks, it would be shocking to see him cut in the coming months.

